Exhale Sinus Opens New South Bend Clinic and Expands Access to Advanced ENT Care

Exhale Sinus Opens New Office in South Bend-Mishawaka, IN Dr. John S. Gilbert will lead Exhale Sinus new clinic.

New Clinic Brings Advanced, Minimally Invasive ENT and Sleep Care to St. Joseph County

Many in South Bend struggle with sinus issues, needing to travel for care. I'm thrilled to open Exhale Sinus here to provide lasting relief with advanced treatments in our own neighborhood.” — John S. Gilbert, DO

SOUTH BEND-MISHAWAKA, IN, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exhale Sinus , a leading provider of comprehensive ear, nose, and throat (ENT) care, announced today the grand opening of its new medical office in the South Bend-Mishawaka area on November 17, 2025. The expansion establishes a dedicated center for the advanced treatment for chronic sinusitis, nasal obstruction , sleep apnea, and related conditions, providing the local community with cutting-edge treatments close to home.The facility will be led by Dr. John S. Gilbert, a board-certified otolaryngologist and facial plastic surgeon renowned for his expertise and patient-centered approach.The new South Bend-Mishawaka office will offer a full spectrum of services under one roof, including:• Precision diagnosis of chronic sinusitis, nasal obstruction, and sinus pain and pressure• Advanced treatment for sinus and nasal issues• In-office balloon sinuplasty, a minimally invasive procedure to open blocked sinuses without scarring• Personalized care for nasal airway obstruction, including deviated septum repair• Specialized evaluation & management of sleep apnea and sleep-disordered breathing • Expert pediatric ENT care for children's sinus and upper airway issues"We are excited to bring the Exhale Sinus standard of care to South Bend and to welcome a physician of Dr. Gilbert's exceptional caliber to our team," said Dr. Ryan Vaughn, founder and a physician partner at Exhale Sinus. "His expertise and compassionate approach align perfectly with our commitment to helping patients breathe easier, sleep soundly, and live fully."The clinic is equipped with the latest medical technology to ensure accurate diagnoses and effective, comfortable treatments in a welcoming environment.They are accepting new patients. To schedule a consultation, call (574) 366-0240 or visit https://www.exhalesinus.com/request-an-appointment About Exhale Sinus:Exhale Sinus is a premier medical practice dedicated to diagnosing and treating sinus, nasal, headache, and sleep conditions. With a patient-first philosophy, the team of board-certified specialists provides personalized care plans using cutting-edge technology to deliver lasting relief. For more information, visit https://www.exhalesinus.com/

