Startup Wisconsin Week Returns November 10-14, 2025 Across 10+ Cities

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Startup Wisconsin announces the return of Startup Wisconsin Week , a statewide celebration of innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology taking place November 10-14, 2025 across more than ten cities throughout Wisconsin. The week-long event series will feature pitch competitions, workshops, networking opportunities, and educational sessions designed to accelerate startup growth and foster collaboration across the state's thriving tech ecosystem.Since its inception in 2017, Startup Wisconsin has served as a statewide hub connecting startup founders, tech talent, investors, operators, and innovators. This year's Startup Wisconsin Week features 40+ events spanning from Milwaukee to Eau Claire, Madison to Green Bay, and everywhere in between.AI is changing the entire landscape of startup and value creation. 2025 is a foundational year for founders and startups to level up and leverage the tools to build better businesses, faster. Startup Wisconsin Week provides the perfect platform for business builders and the tech talent community to learn, connect, and grow together.The diverse programming includes specialized presentations such as "Build Your AI Toolkit: When to Use AI, When to Stay Human," networking events like the Fall Startup Career Fair in Madison, and competitive showcases including the HATCH 2025 Pitch Competition and Southeast Wisconsin Pitch Perfect competition. Participants will have opportunities to learn from successful entrepreneurs, including sessions like "The Lessons Learned From 267 Startups" and founder story panels.Startup Wisconsin Week 2025 caters to entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey, from aspiring founders attending "The 60 Minute Startup" workshop to established businesses seeking growth strategies through events like the "B2B SaaS Club: Inside the 2026 Corporate Technology Roadmap." Topics span marketing and branding, software development, venture capital, corporate innovation, and industry-specific insights.Notable events include- Women Entrepreneurs Panel in Green Bay- FOR-M Founder Showcase in Milwaukee- Startup Chippewa Valley Keynote with Emily Laird and Zach Halmstad- Appleton Founder Stories featuring Ben Ganther of Odyssey Climbing- Multiple pitch competitions offering funding opportunities across the stateStartup Wisconsin's mission has always been to connect, educate, inspire, and grow tech and startup communities across Wisconsin. Startup Wisconsin Week brings this mission to life by helping people find events, resources, capital, and each other.Organizations hosting or sponsoring events include Headway, Nicolet National Bank, gener8tor, StartingBlock, Midwest Founders Community, Chippewa Economic Development Corporation, Progress Lakeshore, and dozens of chambers of commerce, accelerators, and innovation centers statewide.Startup Wisconsin offers year-round support through its statewide events calendar, podcast featuring founder stories, startup programs directory, pitch contest listings, and funding directory available at StartupWI.org.The complete schedule of events is available at startupwiweek.com , with new events being added regularly through community submissions. All events during Startup Wisconsin Week are designed to be accessible to entrepreneurs, investors, students, and innovation supporters across the state.For more information about Startup Wisconsin Week 2025, to view the full event schedule, or get involved, visit startupwiweek.com.About Startup WisconsinStartup Wisconsin is the statewide hub for founders, investors, operators, and innovators. Since 2017, the organization has connected, educated, and inspired tech and startup communities across Wisconsin through events, resources, and strategic programming. Learn more at StartupWI.org.

