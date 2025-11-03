American Association Psychiatric Pharmacists Launches Clozapine Education with Schizophrenia & Psychosis Action Alliance

Clozapine Training Modules

S&PAA and AAPP launch A New Era in Clozapine Management—a free, accredited training to guide clinicians in post-REMS clozapine care.

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, The Schizophrenia & Psychosis Action Alliance (S&PAA), in partnership with the American Association of Psychiatric Pharmacists (AAPP), has officially launched “A New Era in Clozapine Management,” a national education initiative for clinicians navigating the post-REMS landscape.

The curriculum includes seven expert-led modules that address critical topics including clozapine initiation, side effect management, patient monitoring without REMS, and prescribing in special populations. Featured instructors include Dr. John Kane, Dr. Jonathan Meyer, and Dr. Deanna Kelly, alongside patients and caregivers offering powerful lived experience perspectives.

“This training is timely, practical, and evidence-based,” said Jolene Bostwick, psychiatric pharmacist and President of AAPP. “It equips prescribers with the clarity and confidence needed to improve access to this life-saving medication.”

Modules are available at no cost, with continuing education credit for physicians (ACCME) and pharmacists (ACPE). In support of improving patient care, this activity has been planned and implemented by CME Outfitters, LLC, in joint providership with the American Association of Psychiatric Pharmacists (AAPP). CME Outfitters is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), to provide continuing education for the healthcare team. 🔗 Learn more and begin training at: www.sczaction.org/clozapine



Media Contact: Erica Tingler, Principal Information Officer Communications Manager erica.tingler@sczaction.org (330) 697-3905

