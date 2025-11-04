Cloudian and CTERA Announce Strategic Global Partnership to Deliver Comprehensive Distributed Data Solutions

Agreement combines Cloudian's scalable object storage with the CTERA Intelligent Data Platform to provide enterprises with a unified edge-to-cloud data fabric

SAN MATEO, CA AND NEW YORK, NY , CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudian, the leader in enterprise S3-compatible object storage, and CTERA, the intelligent data management leader, today announced a strategic worldwide partnership that will significantly expand both companies' solution portfolios. Under this comprehensive agreement, Cloudian will resell CTERA Intelligent Data Platform and Enterprise Data Services, while CTERA will resell Cloudian's HyperStore platform, providing customers with an integrated approach to managing their data estate from edge to cloud utilizing a single, high-performance data fabric.

The partnership addresses the growing enterprise need for unified, intelligent data management across distributed environments. Organizations now require seamless integration between distributed data services at remote locations and scalable central storage repositories on-premises. This collaboration combines CTERA’s intelligent edge caching and global file system capabilities with Cloudian's enterprise-grade object storage platform.

Expanded Solution Capabilities

Through this partnership, Cloudian customers will gain access to distributed enterprise data services on the proven CTERA Intelligent Data Platform. The CTERA Edge Filer provides intelligent caching technology that delivers LAN-speed access to centralized files, while the CTERA Portal offers centralized management of distributed storage environments across thousands of sites. These solutions support SMB and NFS protocols with seamless Active Directory integration.

CTERA customers will benefit from Cloudian's HyperStore platform, which provides a scalable central repository that can be deployed on customer premises. HyperStore delivers exabyte-scale capacity with government-verified security and industry-leading S3 API compatibility. The platform's software-defined architecture runs on industry-standard hardware while providing up to 70% cost savings compared to traditional storage systems.

Market Impact and Availability

The integrated solution addresses critical enterprise requirements including data sovereignty, cyber resilience, and global collaboration across distributed workforces. Organizations can now implement a complete intelligent data strategy with local high-performance access, centralized data governance, and seamless disaster recovery capabilities.

"This partnership represents a significant advancement in distributed storage architecture," said Mike Canavan, WW Sales Vice President at Cloudian. "By combining our industry-leading object storage platform with CTERA’s enterprise data services, we're delivering the unified data management solution that enterprises have been demanding. Our customers now have access to comprehensive intelligent data management capabilities that maintain data sovereignty while enabling global collaboration."

Michael Amselem, Chief Revenue Officer of CTERA, commented: "The collaboration with Cloudian strengthens our position in delivering a comprehensive data fabric to enterprises worldwide. Cloudian's HyperStore platform provides our customers with the scalable, secure central repository they need to support distributed operations. This partnership accelerates our mission to help organizations modernize their IT strategies while safeguarding their most valuable asset – their data."

Technical Integration Benefits

The combined solution offers several technical advantages:

Unified Data Management: Organizations can manage both file and object data through integrated platforms, eliminating data silos and reducing operational complexity.

Intelligent Caching: CTERA Edge Filers cache frequently accessed data locally while maintaining global namespace consistency, optimizing performance across distributed locations.

Scalable Central Storage: Cloudian HyperStore provides seamless capacity scaling from terabytes to exabytes, ensuring organizations can grow without infrastructure constraints.

Enhanced Security: Both platforms feature comprehensive security certifications, encryption at rest and in transit, and ransomware protection capabilities.

Global Geo-Distribution: The integrated solution supports multi-site deployments with policy-based data placement and automated replication for business continuity.

About the Partnership

The worldwide reseller agreement is effective immediately, with both companies' sales teams trained on the complementary product portfolios. Joint solutions will be available through each company's existing channel partners globally.

Technical integration documentation and joint reference architectures will be made available to enterprise customers and channel partners. Both companies will provide coordinated support for integrated deployments, ensuring seamless implementation and ongoing operations.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the leader in S3-compatible object storage, providing software-defined storage solutions that deliver exabyte scalability, government-verified security, and enterprise storage flexibility. The company's HyperStore platform is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and service providers worldwide for AI, backup, archive, analytics, and modern application workloads. Cloudian's solutions run on industry-standard hardware and provide full compatibility with AWS S3 APIs, enabling seamless integration with cloud-native applications. For more information, visit cloudian.com.

About CTERA

CTERA is a global leader in the integrated data intelligence market enabling enterprises to lower their total cost of data ownership, maintain business continuity, and optimize workforce productivity by turning data into actionable insights to empower smarter decisions and drive sustainable business growth. With a foundation built on security, scale, and seamless integration, the CTERA Intelligent Data Platform enables organizations to align their data management strategies to continuously deliver against today’s business needs and tomorrow’s vision. For more information, visit ctera.com.

