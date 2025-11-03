Nilfisk Launches the VP25 Robotic Vacuum for the Professional Cleaning Market

Nilfisk VP25 industrial robotic vacuum is ideal for use in office spaces, the hospitality sector and retail.

Introducing the latest addition to Nilfisk’s range of robotic cleaning machines designed to optimize workforce efficiency, productivity & cleaning consistency.

This clever vacuum streamlines cleaning tasks so teams can focus on what matters most while ensuring consistent, high-quality results.” — Maria Nielsen, Vice President of Commercial Floorcare at Nilfisk

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nilfisk, a global leader in professional cleaning solutions, announced the launch of the Nilfisk VP25, a versatile industrial-grade robotic vacuum that ensures smart, consistent cleaning at the push of a button. The VP25 was created to efficiently vacuum open, high-traffic areas, making it ideal for use in office spaces, the hospitality sector and retail.As part of Nilfisk’s expanding range of robotic cleaning machines for professional use, the VP25 is engineered to help businesses support stretched workforces, improve productivity, and consistently maintain a clean, safe environment. The VP25 was built on the same platform as the Nilfisk SC25 robotic scrubber, which was launched earlier in 2025. Combined, they form a complete cleaning duo, delivering powerful performance for both hard and soft surfaces.“At Nilfisk, we understand the challenges businesses face in optimizing workforce efficiency. Professional cleaning teams are being asked to do more with fewer resources, while cleanliness and hygiene are more important than ever. We built the VP25 to overcome these hurdles. This clever vacuum streamlines cleaning tasks so teams can focus on what matters most while ensuring consistent, high-quality results,” said Maria Nielsen, Vice President of Commercial Floorcare at Nilfisk.Built to support workforces and optimize resourcesThe VP25 helps businesses optimize their workforce by handling labor-intensive tasks, enabling employees to focus on higher-value activities. It requires minimal training, making it an easy addition to any team. With its quiet operation and HEPA filtering, the VP25 also improves workplace air quality, reduces airborne allergens, and minimizes noise pollution.Tool-free access to the dust bag and filter makes the VP25 easy to maintain. Its highly durable components ensure minimal downtime, while advanced diagnostics allow for quick servicing.Engineered for smart, consistent vacuumingThe Nilfisk VP25 is equipped with 2D or 3D LiDAR laser technology and advanced sensors, enabling it to detect obstacles, avoid collisions, and determine the most efficient routes for reliable and precise cleaning. This intelligent system ensures consistent results, reducing variability and human error.The VP25 delivers exceptional cleaning consistency with a dual-brush system for picking up large and small debris and side brushes for precise edge cleaning.Designed to boost productivity and versatilityWith a large, easy-to-empty 5.3-gallon dust bag, the VP25 can tackle longer cleaning sessions without the need for frequent emptying. Its powerful battery ensures minimal downtime, with up to three hours of runtime. Additionally, the VP25’s agile design ensures easy navigation in crowded spaces, with the ability to make quick U-turns and navigate tight corners.AvailabilityThe Nilfisk VP25 will make its public debut at ISSA 2025 and is now available for purchase. For more information on the VP25 and Nilfisk’s full range of robotic cleaning solutions, visit Nilfisk.us About NilfiskNilfisk was founded in 1906 by the Danish engineer P.A. Fisker. Today the company is a world-leading global provider of professional cleaning equipment and services. More than 90% of sales are to professionals while the remaining part of the business aimed at consumers covers floorcare equipment, vacuum cleaners, and high-pressure washers. Nilfisk’s products and services are sold in more than 100 countries and produced at 8 manufacturing sites across the globe. The main production facilities are in the US, Mexico, Hungary, Italy, and China. Approximately 4,800 employees secured revenue of 1,027.9 mEUR in 2024. The largest single market is the USA covering 28% of revenue in 2024, followed by Germany (14%), France (10%), Denmark (7%), and the UK (4%).

