Walking Photography Workshop Brings Creative Energy to Comfort, Texas

Award-winning photographer Michael Amici (right) with a participant at the upcoming Street Photography Workshop, taking place December 7–12, 2025, at Wanderers Retreat House in Comfort, Texas. The five-day creative retreat will feature guided walks, lectu Photographer Michael Amici enjoys a moment outdoors, embodying the adventurous spirit that inspires his work and upcoming Street Photography Workshop in Comfort, Texas. Michael Amici works alongside chefs during a photo session, demonstrating his hands-on approach to storytelling through photography, an approach he shares with participants in his immersive workshops.

COMFORT, TX, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Hill Country will soon play host to a unique creative retreat as award-winning photojournalist Michael Amici leads a five-day Walking Photography Workshop in Comfort, Texas, from December 7–12, 2025. The workshop invites photographers of all levels to explore the beauty, architecture, and atmosphere of Comfort and nearby San Antonio through the lens of a camera.

Combining classroom instruction with guided photo walks, the workshop offers participants an opportunity to develop both technical and artistic skills while immersing themselves in the region’s rich visual landscape. Daily sessions will focus on cityscapes, architecture, portraiture, nature, and night photography, culminating in a final group exhibition and cocktail reception at The Meyer Hotel, one of Comfort’s historic treasures.

“Comfort is the perfect setting for this workshop,” says host Shari Reynolds, owner of Wanderers Retreat House, a boutique guest property in the heart of Comfort. “Its walkable downtown, charming architecture, and creative community create a space where inspiration comes easily.”

Instructor Michael Amici, a longtime educator with the Santa Fe Photography Workshops, brings decades of experience as a photojournalist and fine art photographer. His teaching encourages participants to move beyond the technical aspects of photography and engage deeply with their surroundings.

Enrollment is limited to just 10 participants, ensuring an intimate and personalized experience. The cost is $2,200 per person, which includes lodging at The Meyer Hotel, group transportation, and some group meals.

Registration is open. For more information or to register, contact Shari Reynolds at shari@wanderersretreathouse.com or visit https://wanderersretreathouse.com

About Michael Amici

Michael Amici is an award-winning photojournalist and fine art photographer whose work explores human connection and shared experience. Formerly with the Hearst Corporation, Amici now resides in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, where he teaches with the Santa Fe Photography Workshops and leads international workshops across India, Cuba, and Mexico.

About Wanderers Retreat House

Wanderers Retreat House is a unique guest house located within walking distance of historic downtown Comfort, Texas. Designed for travelers, artists, and those seeking quiet inspiration, the guest house features a thoughtfully appointed Deluxe Suite, a Bungalow and a Vintage Airstream that blend vintage charm with modern comfort. The property serves as a gathering space for workshops, retreats, and small creative events that celebrate art, connection, and intentional travel in the Texas Hill Country.

