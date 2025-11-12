Real Estate Brokers and Commercial Agents Offered Recurring Revenue Opportunity via New Marketing Partnership

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real estate brokers and commercial agents have long been trusted for their ability to connect clients with high-value opportunities and guide them through complex transactions. Yet many hesitate to recommend marketing partners, wary of the industry’s history of inflated claims and inconsistent results.A new partnership program from Turn On The Marketing changes that. It gives real estate professionals a proven way to help their business clients grow while earning reliable, recurring revenue.A Smarter Way to Grow RevenueThrough Turn On The Marketing’s Partner Program , brokers and agents can earn predictable monthly commissions by connecting business clients with a vetted marketing team known for measurable ROI, transparent reporting, and dependable fulfillment.Partners can choose their level of involvement:Simply make introductions and collect commissions, or manage the client relationship while Turn On The Marketing fulfills all campaign work under your brand.“We designed this program so real estate professionals can add a new income stream without changing what they do best,” said Ed Kooi, Founder of Turn On The Marketing. “You already help clients invest in and grow their portfolios—now you can help them grow their businesses too.”Why It MattersThe digital marketing space is crowded with inexperienced providers, making it difficult for business owners to find trusted partners. Brokers and agents are uniquely positioned to bridge that gap by connecting their clients with ethical marketing experts who deliver measurable business growth.How It Works1. Refer a client — Introduce a business owner seeking better marketing outcomes.2. We handle the rest — Turn On The Marketing audits, strategizes, and manages fulfillment.3. Earn recurring income — Receive monthly commissions for as long as the client remains active.Partnership OptionsReferral Partner• Introduce qualified businesses, and we handle everything.• Earn generous recurring commissions with no project management required.• Perfect for brokers, commercial real estate agents, and consultants with loyal client bases.White-Label Partner• Manage your client relationships while we fulfill under your brand.• Operate as a full-service marketing department without the overhead.• Access our internal systems, analytics dashboards, and fulfillment team.• You set your pricing and keep the profit margin.Key Benefits• Predictable monthly revenue that grows with your client base• Strengthened client loyalty through added value and measurable growth• Zero added workload, as Turn On The Marketing handles fulfillment, reporting, and client success• Enhanced reputation as a trusted, full-service business advisorA Partner You Can TrustTurn On The Marketing was founded to bring clarity, accountability, and trust back to the marketing industry.“This isn’t about selling marketing,” Kooi added. “It’s about helping your clients thrive and being rewarded for your role in their success.”Learn more at: https://turnonthemarketing.com/partner-program/ About Turn On The MarketingTurn On The Marketing is a marketing advisory and fulfillment firm dedicated to helping businesses achieve scalable, measurable growth through ethical strategy and innovation. Acting as a trusted advisor and general contractor for marketing, the company connects clients with elite talent and proven specialists—often the same teams powering top-tier agencies—at transparent, wholesale rates.Turn On The Marketing is a subsidiary of Top Suite Web Marketing, which has been providing professional digital marketing services since 2013. Top Suite works directly with businesses across the U.S. and also provides white-label fulfillment for other agencies seeking reliable, high-quality marketing support.The company’s mission is simple: raise industry standards by combining integrity, innovation, and advocacy so that every business owner can market with confidence.To learn more about how Turn On The Marketing helps businesses grow through transparency and strategy, visit https://turnonthemarketing.com/

