Accountants, CPAs, and Financial Professionals Offered Recurring Revenue Opportunity via New Marketing Partnership

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accountants, CPAs, bookkeepers, and financial consultants have always been trusted financial advisors, but most hesitate to recommend marketing partners due to the industry’s history of inflated promises and disappointing results.A new program from Turn On The Marketing changes that—helping financial professionals expand their value, strengthen client relationships, and earn recurring income without adding to their workload.A Smarter Way to Grow RevenueThrough Turn On The Marketing’s Partner Program , financial professionals can earn predictable monthly commissions by connecting clients with a vetted marketing team known for transparency, measurable results, and reliable fulfillment.Partners can choose their level of involvement—simply make introductions, or manage the client relationship while Turn On The Marketing handles all fulfillment behind the scenes.“We designed this program so financial professionals can add a new income stream without changing what they do best,” said Ed Kooi, Founder of Turn On The Marketing. “You already help clients measure performance. Now you can help them improve it.”Why It MattersThe digital marketing space is largely unregulated, allowing unqualified providers to waste client budgets and mask poor performance. Financial professionals are perfectly positioned to connect clients with trusted partners who deliver results backed by data and integrity.How It Works1. Refer a client — Introduce a business owner seeking better marketing outcomes.2. We handle the rest — Turn On The Marketing audits, strategizes, and manages fulfillment.3. Earn recurring income — Receive monthly commissions for as long as the client remains active.Partnership OptionsReferral Partner• Introduce qualified businesses; we handle everything.• Earn generous recurring commissions with no meetings or management required.• Ideal for consultants, accountants, and professionals with strong business networks.White-Label Partner• Manage your client relationships while we fulfill under your brand.• Operate as a full-service agency without the overhead.• Access internal systems, dashboards, and our expert marketing team.• You set your pricing and keep the margin.Key Benefits• Predictable passive income that grows month after month• Stronger client loyalty through added value beyond tax season• Zero extra workload or risk—Turn On The Marketing manages fulfillment and reporting• Enhanced advisory credibility with measurable client successA Partner You Can TrustTurn On The Marketing was founded to bring clarity and accountability back to digital marketing.“This isn’t about selling marketing,” Kooi added. “It’s about helping your clients thrive—and being rewarded for it.”Learn more at: https://turnonthemarketing.com/partner-program/ About Turn On The MarketingTurn On The Marketing is a marketing advisory and fulfillment firm dedicated to helping businesses achieve scalable, measurable growth through ethical strategy and innovation. Acting as a trusted advisor and general contractor for marketing, the company connects clients with elite talent and proven specialists—often the same teams powering top-tier agencies—at transparent, wholesale rates.Turn On The Marketing is a subsidiary of Top Suite Web Marketing, which has been providing professional digital marketing services since 2013. Top Suite works directly with businesses across the U.S. and also provides white-label fulfillment for other agencies seeking reliable, high-quality marketing support.The company’s mission is simple: raise industry standards by combining integrity, innovation, and advocacy so that every business owner can market with confidence.To learn more about how Turn On The Marketing helps businesses grow through transparency and strategy, visit https://turnonthemarketing.com/

