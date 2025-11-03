Hanabusa IVF Awarded Best Practice Recognition for Cryopreservation Excellence by Kitazato IVF Hanabusa IVF San Diego California

Hanabusa IVF receives Best Practice Recognition from Kitazato for exceptional vitrification outcomes and leadership as dedicated laboratory for Asian Egg Bank.

I’m incredibly proud of our lab team. Their dedication and precision made this recognition possible. Partnering with leaders like Kitazato strengthens our commitment to excellence.” — Peter Fuzesi, MS, TS (ABB) COO, Hanabusa IVF

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hanabusa IVF is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Best Practice Recognition in vitrification standards by Kitazato during the 2025 American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Scientific Congress & Expo in San Antonio, Texas. The acknowledgment highlights Hanabusa IVF’s exceptional achievements in embryo and oocyte cryopreservation and its leadership in precision-based reproductive laboratory science.This recognition also serves as a significant validation of Hanabusa IVF’s role as the dedicated cryopreservation laboratory for Asian Egg Bank , the world’s leading provider of high-quality Asian donor eggs. Hanabusa IVF remains the only laboratory in the United States exclusively responsible for freezing donor eggs for the Asian Egg Bank’s global recipient and clinic network.“According to Kitazato, Hanabusa IVF has successfully achieved outstanding cryopreservation outcomes using the Kitazato CryotopMethod, and recognizes its laboratory team’s dedication and contribution to the advancement of IVF.”Commitment, Precision, and Excellence in Laboratory StandardsThe Hanabusa IVF laboratory team — the same highly trained embryologists supporting Asian Egg Bank — has spent years refining its vitrification processes to achieve consistent, high-survival outcomes through rigorous training, data-driven refinement, and continuous evaluation.This Award Reflects:* Unmatched attention to detail in oocyte handling and freezing* Deep laboratory experience with diverse and delicate oocyte biology* Ongoing training directly under recognized vitrification experts* A culture of scientific discipline and educational advancementA Testament to the Team Behind the ScienceThis milestone is not only a technical achievement — it is a recognition of the team’s dedication, education, and skill.Hanabusa IVF’s embryology team has cultivated a reputation for:* Precise technique in oocyte vitrification and warming* Continuous improvement through research-driven training* Maintaining exceptionally low variation in survival outcomes* Supporting complex and “hard-to-freeze” oocyte populations with consistencyThrough commitment to excellence, the Hanabusa IVF and Asian Egg Bank laboratory team has made reliable, traceable, geographically relevant frozen donor egg options more accessible to clinics and patients worldwide.About Hanabusa IVFHanabusa IVF is a leading fertility clinic in San Diego specializing in minimal stimulation IVF , advanced reproductive laboratory science, and highly individualized treatment protocols. Led by experienced fertility specialists and embryologists, the clinic provides care grounded in precision, compassion, and innovation.About Asian Egg BankAsian Egg Bank is the world’s largest and most trusted provider of high-quality frozen Asian donor eggs, offering ready-to-match and immediately available frozen donor options to families and clinics globally. With rigorous medical, genetic, legal, and psychological screening, Asian Egg Bank maintains outstanding quality and consistency across every donor batch.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.