IT Professionals and Web Designers Offered Recurring Revenue Opportunity via New Marketing Partnership

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT professionals and web designers are often the first people business owners call when something needs to be built, fixed, or optimized online. Yet many hesitate to recommend marketing partners because of the industry’s reputation for overpromising and under delivering.A new program from Turn On The Marketing changes that. It helps IT pros and creative professionals expand their revenue, strengthen client relationships, and earn recurring income without taking on extra projects or support tickets.A Smarter Way to Grow RevenueThrough Turn On The Marketing’s Partner Program , IT professionals and web designers can earn predictable monthly commissions by connecting clients with a vetted marketing team known for transparent reporting, measurable ROI, and dependable fulfillment.Partners can choose their level of involvement. Simply make introductions, or manage the client relationship while Turn On The Marketing handles all campaign execution under your brand.“We built this program so IT and creative professionals can add recurring revenue without changing their workflow,” said Ed Kooi, Founder of Turn On The Marketing. “You already help clients with their online presence, now you can help them grow it.”Why It MattersThe digital marketing industry lacks regulation, making it difficult for business owners to separate credible professionals from quick-hit freelancers. IT providers and web designers are uniquely positioned to guide their clients toward trustworthy partners who back their results with real data and strategic insight.How It WorksRefer a client — Introduce a business owner who wants better marketing outcomes.We handle the rest — Turn On The Marketing audits, strategizes, and executes campaigns.Earn recurring income — Receive ongoing commissions for as long as the client remains active.Partnership OptionsReferral Partner• Introduce qualified businesses, and we handle everything.• Earn generous recurring commissions with no project management required.• Perfect for IT consultants, developers, and web designers with loyal client bases.White-Label Partner• Manage your client relationships while we fulfill under your brand.• Operate as a full-service digital agency without the overhead.• Access our internal systems, analytics dashboards, and fulfillment team.• You set your pricing and keep the profit margin.Key Benefits• Predictable monthly revenue that grows with your client base• Strengthened client loyalty through added value and measurable growth• Zero added workload, as Turn On The Marketing handles fulfillment, reporting, and client success• Enhanced reputation as a trusted, full-service technology advisorA Partner You Can TrustTurn On The Marketing was founded to bring clarity and accountability back to digital marketing.“This isn’t about selling marketing,” Kooi added. “It’s about helping your clients thrive and being rewarded for the value you already bring.”Learn more at: https://turnonthemarketing.com/partner-program/ About Turn On The MarketingTurn On The Marketing is a marketing advisory and fulfillment firm dedicated to helping businesses achieve scalable, measurable growth through ethical strategy and innovation. Acting as a trusted advisor and general contractor for marketing, the company connects clients with elite talent and proven specialists, often the same teams powering top-tier agencies, at transparent, wholesale rates.The firm is a subsidiary of Top Suite Web Marketing, which has provided professional digital marketing services since 2013. Top Suite works directly with businesses nationwide and also fulfills white-label campaigns for agencies seeking reliable, high-quality marketing execution.The company’s mission is simple: to raise industry standards by combining integrity, innovation, and advocacy so every business owner can market with confidence.

