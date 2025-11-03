Corelife Wellness Offers Complimentary Emsella Trials in Oakville

Corelife Wellness - Award Winning Health Canada Approved Pelvic & Core Health Clinic in Oakville Pelvic Health Lead at Corelife Wellness in Oakville Pelvic Health Consultant - Corelife Wellness in Oakville Shawna Legere - Founder & Owner of Corelife Wellness

Oakville Wellness Center provides complimentary consultations & trial sessions for the Health Canada-approved Emsella 'Libby Chair' incontinence treatment.

We are dedicated to improving our patients' quality of life with the most advanced, non-invasive technologies available.” — Brittney Legere

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corelife Wellness, a leading Oakville clinic for pelvic health, today announced it is offering complimentary consultations and trial sessions for its Emsella "Libby Chair" technology. This breakthrough, non-invasive treatment is Health Canada-approved for strengthening the pelvic floor and treating urinary incontinence in both women and men.

Millions of Canadians, often post-childbirth or due to aging, suffer from pelvic floor weakness, leading to stress incontinence and a diminished quality of life. Corelife Wellness aims to break the stigma surrounding this common issue by providing an accessible, non-surgical solution.

The Emsella device uses High-Intensity Focused Electromagnetic (HIFEM) technology to induce thousands of supramaximal pelvic floor muscle contractions. A single 28-minute session is equivalent to performing over 11,000 Kegel exercises, all while the patient remains fully clothed and seated comfortably on the Emsella "Libby Chair." The treatment is painless and requires no downtime.

"We are dedicated to improving our patients' quality of life with the most advanced, non-invasive technologies available," said Dr. Sinéad Dufour, PT, PhD, a founder and pelvic health expert at Corelife Wellness. "Offering a free consultation and trial is our way of making this life-changing solution accessible, breaking the taboo, and showing people that incontinence is not something they just have to live with."

The free 15-minute consultation, available in-person or via video, allows individuals to speak with a specialist and "take the Libby for a spin" to experience the technology themselves. Residents of Oakville and the surrounding area are encouraged to book their complimentary session to learn more about regaining bladder control and core strength.

About Corelife Wellness:

Corelife Wellness provides powerful pelvic health care from bold professionals. Run by women with their own personal experiences, the Oakville-based clinic exists to provide frank, friendly, and non-judgmental care for pelvic floor dysfunction. The clinic offers a range of services, including physiotherapy and state-of-the-art, Health Canada-approved technologies to treat urinary incontinence, diastasis recti, and pelvic organ prolapse.

Debbie's Story - Corelife Wellness Experience and Results in Oakville, Ontario

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.