Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,175 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,785 in the last 365 days.

Corelife Wellness Offers Complimentary Emsella Trials in Oakville

Logo of Corelife Wellness - a pelvic health & core health clinic in Oakville, Ontario, Canada.

Corelife Wellness - Award Winning Health Canada Approved Pelvic & Core Health Clinic in Oakville

Picture of Pelvic Health Lead at Corelife Wellness in Oakville

Pelvic Health Lead at Corelife Wellness in Oakville

Picture of Pelvic Health Admin - Corelife Wellness in Oakville

Pelvic Health Consultant - Corelife Wellness in Oakville

Corelife Wellness is offering free trials of Emsella, this is a photo of the Emsella machine.

Picture of Shawna Legere - Founder & Owner of Corelife Wellness

Shawna Legere - Founder & Owner of Corelife Wellness

Oakville Wellness Center provides complimentary consultations & trial sessions for the Health Canada-approved Emsella 'Libby Chair' incontinence treatment.

We are dedicated to improving our patients' quality of life with the most advanced, non-invasive technologies available.”
— Brittney Legere

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corelife Wellness, a leading Oakville clinic for pelvic health, today announced it is offering complimentary consultations and trial sessions for its Emsella "Libby Chair" technology. This breakthrough, non-invasive treatment is Health Canada-approved for strengthening the pelvic floor and treating urinary incontinence in both women and men.

Millions of Canadians, often post-childbirth or due to aging, suffer from pelvic floor weakness, leading to stress incontinence and a diminished quality of life. Corelife Wellness aims to break the stigma surrounding this common issue by providing an accessible, non-surgical solution.

The Emsella device uses High-Intensity Focused Electromagnetic (HIFEM) technology to induce thousands of supramaximal pelvic floor muscle contractions. A single 28-minute session is equivalent to performing over 11,000 Kegel exercises, all while the patient remains fully clothed and seated comfortably on the Emsella "Libby Chair." The treatment is painless and requires no downtime.

"We are dedicated to improving our patients' quality of life with the most advanced, non-invasive technologies available," said Dr. Sinéad Dufour, PT, PhD, a founder and pelvic health expert at Corelife Wellness. "Offering a free consultation and trial is our way of making this life-changing solution accessible, breaking the taboo, and showing people that incontinence is not something they just have to live with."

The free 15-minute consultation, available in-person or via video, allows individuals to speak with a specialist and "take the Libby for a spin" to experience the technology themselves. Residents of Oakville and the surrounding area are encouraged to book their complimentary session to learn more about regaining bladder control and core strength.

About Corelife Wellness:
Corelife Wellness provides powerful pelvic health care from bold professionals. Run by women with their own personal experiences, the Oakville-based clinic exists to provide frank, friendly, and non-judgmental care for pelvic floor dysfunction. The clinic offers a range of services, including physiotherapy and state-of-the-art, Health Canada-approved technologies to treat urinary incontinence, diastasis recti, and pelvic organ prolapse.

Spencer Williams
Scale Selling Corporation
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other

Debbie's Story - Corelife Wellness Experience and Results in Oakville, Ontario

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Corelife Wellness Offers Complimentary Emsella Trials in Oakville

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more