Journey Launches Luxury Special Occasion Wear with Inclusive One-Size Fit

The new line introduces innovative textures and silhouettes, all built on the brand's revolutionary one-size inclusive model.

We believe that luxury should be effortless and inclusive, not restrictive” — Jane Goh Fooe, founder of Journey

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Journey, the luxury womenswear brand known for its one-size minimalist designs, today announced the launch of its new special occasions collection. Timed for the upcoming holiday and event season, the collection features a sophisticated array of dresses and versatile two-piece sets designed to offer a flawless, effortless fit for every body.

The new collection expands on Journey’s signature minimalist aesthetic by introducing intricate textures, including honeycomb and wide pleats, delicate fringe, and elegant applique details. The designs feature modern silhouettes such as peplum tops, mermaid skirts, and architectural dolman sleeves.

Journey’s core mission is to solve the most common problems in women's luxury fashion: fit and inclusivity. The brand rejects traditional sizing, which often excludes the majority of women. Instead, Journey’s entire collection is offered in two innovative size ranges: a "One Size" regular that comfortably fits sizes 0-18 and a "Plus Size" that fits sizes 18-24.

"This new collection is a celebration of that idea. We’ve focused on creating beautiful, architecturally-inspired pieces that feel custom-made. Whether it's the drape of a chiffon skirt or the texture of a honeycomb pleat, each garment is designed to move beautifully with the wearer, allowing her to feel confident and comfortable at any special occasion."

The new collection is crafted with versatility in mind, featuring elegant separates like the Textured Wide Pleat Chiffon Mermaid Skirt and coordinating tops, alongside stunning one-piece dresses and 3-piece sets.

The new Journey special occasions collection is available now, with pieces starting at $249. The collection can be viewed and purchased exclusively at www.journeydresses.com. Customers can now shop for Journeys' authentic styles at over 130 locations across the United States.

About Journey Journey is a luxury minimalist special occasions collection for women. With an inclusive, one-size model, Journey offers two size ranges. Regular (fits 0-18) and Plus (fits 18-24), to provide an effortless, high-fashion fit for every body.

Contact:

Journey Dresses

Website: https://journeydresses.com/



