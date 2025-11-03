Gurra Construction Ltd. Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Home Renovations in Dartford, UK

Gurra Construction Ltd. Restoration & Refurbishment Loft Conversions Extensions Award Winning Home Renovations in Dartford, UK

DARTFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Home Renovations in Dartford, UK has been awarded to Gurra Construction Ltd. This recognition honours Gurra Construction for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Gurra Construction is a leading construction company based in Dartford, proudly serving clients across London in Kensington and Chelsea, Fulham, Ealing, Chiswick, Finchley, Barnet, Haringey, and Crouch End. Gurra Construction has a strong reputation for quality craftsmanship and reliable service. With over 170 completed projects, Gurra Construction specialises in a wide range of services including kitchen and bathroom refurbishments, loft and basement conversions, home extensions, structural modifications, and full property renovations. Led by owner Mr. Erigels Gurra, the team is committed to delivering exceptional results through honest communication, expert guidance, and a client-first approach. Gurra Construction strives to make every project smooth and stress-free while transforming spaces to meet each client's unique vision. Dedicated to excellence, the company continues to build lasting relationships within the community.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, Gurra Construction stood out as a reputable company in the construction industry. Known for its skilled, experienced and friendly team, Gurra Construction has earned a strong reputation within the Dartford community, with glowing reviews from many satisfied clients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by Gurra Construction’s communication and exceptional service:“Eri did an outstanding job renovating my flat in West London. The team was professional, reliable, and delivered top quality work on time and within budget. Excellent communication and attention to detail. I highly recommend Eri for home renovation and construction projects in West London."“I had my kitchen remodelled by Gurra construction and honestly, they did such a great job. The whole team were lovely to deal with — easy to talk to, turned up when they said they would, and really cared about getting everything just right. They kept the place tidy and made the whole process a lot less stressful than I expected. I absolutely love how my kitchen looks now — it feels like a completely new space. I’d happily use them again and recommend them to anyone.'“I had an amazing experience with Gurra Construction Ltd. They completely renovated my entire flat from start to finish, and the results went far beyond my expectations. Every single detail was handled with great care and professionalism, from the planning to the finishing touches.What impressed me the most was their dedication and precision – they worked with honesty, efficiency, and always delivered on time. The quality of their craftsmanship is outstanding, and my home now looks brand new, modern, and beautifully finished.The team was polite, trustworthy, and very easy to communicate with throughout the whole project. It gave me peace of mind knowing that I could rely on them to take care of everything, and they truly did a fantastic job.I would highly recommend Gurra Construction Ltd to anyone looking for high-quality renovation or construction work. If you want reliability, professionalism, and excellent results, this is the company you can fully trust."“If I could give 11 stars, I would. Erigels and Gurra Construction Ltd just completed a full refurbishment of my top-floor maisonette, and the results are nothing short of exceptional. The scope of work included replacing the carpet with vinyl engineered flooring, eliminating squeaky floorboards throughout the flat (a key goal of mine), installing new radiators in updated positions, and replacing all doors, architraves, and skirting boards. They also replastered the walls, added ceiling spotlights in two rooms, fully renovated the kitchen and bathroom—including relocating the washing machine to the bathroom—and upgraded the loft with a new wooden ladder. On top of all that, they installed a new window, boiler, and fuse box.What truly stood out was Eri’s dedication and professionalism. He conducted thorough research to tackle the noise from the floorboards, showing real care for my comfort and for my downstairs neighbours. Communication was excellent—I could reach him anytime with a question, and he kept me updated on every decision and purchase.Eri worked with the same care and attention to detail as if he were renovating his own home. He helped me choose the new bathroom, and I couldn’t be happier with the final outcome. The bathroom looks stunning, the kitchen is finished to the highest standards, and—best of all—the new flooring is completely silent!Eri is not only incredibly skilled but also kind, honest, hardworking, and solutions driven. Nothing was too difficult, and his calm, can-do approach made the whole experience stress-free as we had to use the property while it has been renovated. I wholeheartedly recommend Gurra Construction and will absolutely call on them again for future projects."The Gurra Construction team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure outstanding project results for every client.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. For more information about Gurra Construction Ltd., please visit the company's website

