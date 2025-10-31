Athens property market strengthens in 2025 amid 40% share of foreign buyers, Immigrant Invest reports

Greece residence permit by investment - breathtaking Athens real estate market

ST. JULIANS, CHURCH STREET, MALTA, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Immigrant Invest , a consulting company working in the field of investment migration, has recently released a report analysing Greek real estate trends The report shows that Athens property prices rose by 7.6% in 2025, with foreign buyers accounting for nearly 40% of sales. It also identifies coastal and central districts as offering the best mix of rental income and capital growth for investors applying for the Greek Golden Visa.“Our analysis is based on verified data from the Bank of Greece, ELSTAT, and leading property platforms,” says Elena Kozyreva, Managing Director for Real Estate projects at Immigrant Invest. “Every figure is traceable and grounded in real statistics.”Note: The report is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. We hope the insights shared here provide helpful guidance for exploring Athens’ property market further.Highlights from the Investment trends in Athens real estate in 2025 reportStrong annual growth. Immigrant Invest’s analysis shows a continued upward trend in Athens property values. Between 2021 and 2025, the city’s average price per square metre rose from €1,893 to 2,580, with no sign of slowdown.High share of foreign buyers. Nearly 40% of property transactions in the first quarter of 2025 involved overseas investors, who pursue the Greece Golden Visa . This highlights the city’s growing international appeal as both a lifestyle and investment destination.“Athens has become a magnet for foreign capital,” says Elena Kozyreva. “Buyers see both lifestyle and investment potential — a European capital that is still affordable yet steadily appreciating.”Healthy rental yields. Central districts deliver 6—9% returns. Some cases reach 10%, supported by strong demand from students, professionals, and long-term tenants. Properties in Athens now sell in just 58 days on average, which confirms strong liquidity.Major infrastructure projects. The €8 billion Ellinikon development and the €370 million Faliro Bay redevelopment are transforming the city’s landscape and fuelling property value appreciation in surrounding areas.Key factors driving market growthGolden Visa gateway. The Greece Golden Visa remains a major driver of Athens’ real estate market. In the capital, the minimum investment is €800,000 for properties of at least 120 m², while the €250,000 route applies to conversions and restorations — rarer but high-potential projects.“The Golden Visa rules have changed but Athens remains the benchmark for quality,” says Elena Kozyreva. “For those seeking both residency and asset growth, premium districts still offer the best balance of security and prestige.”Urban regeneration. Projects such as The Ellinikon are changing Athens, featuring 9,000 homes, Greece’s biggest coastal park, and the Riviera Tower, the country’s first eco-friendly skyscraper. Alongside the Faliro Bay upgrade, these developments are shifting demand to coastal districts.Affordability advantage. Despite growth, Athens is still cheaper than most European capitals. Prime districts such as Kolonaki average €4,000 per m², while Pangrati and Koukaki sit around €2,900 per m², which keeps the city attractive for mid- and high-tier investors.Digitalised property transfers. Since 2024, the myPROPERTY platform has simplified transactions, and buyers can complete purchases remotely with digital signatures, which makes investment faster and more transparent.Top-performing areas for investorsThe Athenian Riviera. Coastal areas such as Glyfada, Vouliagmeni, and Voula remain top performers, with prices from €4,250 to 7,300 per m². They offer luxury living, strong demand, and long-term growth.“The Riviera is Athens’ new heart,” notes Elena Kozyreva. “The Ellinikon project could double nearby prices and create one of the Mediterranean’s most sought-after coastal zones.”Central Athens. Neighbourhoods like Koukaki, Pangrati, Neos Kosmos, and Exarchia attract locals and international buyers alike. Median prices in Koukaki are around €2,950 per m², with rental yields up to 9% — ideal for short-term rental investors.Northern suburbs. Marousi, Chalandri, and Kifisia draw families and professionals, with prices at €2,800—3,800 per m² and yields of 4.5—6%, which provides stability and steady demand.Emerging zones. Peristeri, Piraeus, and Agios Dimitrios show strong growth potential. Peristeri prices have risen over 40% since 2021, boosted by metro expansion — appealing to buyers seeking affordable entry and appreciation.What’s next for Athens real estateSustainable growth ahead. Immigrant Invest expects Athens’ housing market to grow steadily by 4—6% annually until 2026, supported by infrastructure upgrades, digitalisation, and strong long-term rental demand.

