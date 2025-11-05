NetScore Technologies Recognized as a 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

Power Partner Award 2025- SaaS Products

The annual list recognizes the leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow.

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NetScore Technologies is proud to announce its recognition on the Inc. Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.“The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.’s mission, and it’s a true honor to celebrate this year’s Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “Whether they’re coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren’t simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed.”Raj Kellampalli, CEO of NetScore Technologies, expressed his pride in the award:“Receiving this recognition for the second time reflects our team’s agility and dedication to addressing our customers’ unique challenges. We don’t just deliver a tool— we deliver tailored solutions that align perfectly with each customer’s business model. We’re honored to be named an Inc. Power Partner once again and remain committed to providing top-tier solutions that drive our customers’ success.”NetScore provides seamlessly integrated solutions for NetSuite, the #1 AI Cloud ERP platform, designed to boost efficiency for businesses in Retail, Wholesale Distribution and General Business. With comprehensive omni channel capabilities, NetScore empowers businesses through streamlined Point-of-Sale operations, Logistics, and Distribution. This dedication to innovation has positioned NetScore as a trusted partner for businesses seeking a reliable cloud technology provider.For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit Inc. Power Partner Awards 2025. About NetScore TechnologiesNetScore Technologies provides award-winning industry solutions that are seamlessly integrated with NetSuite, the #1 AI Cloud ERP platform. Their leading solutions include NetScore Delivery Routing, NetScore POS, NetScore Rental Management, NetScore WMS Mobile, and FlexiCon, all designed to enhance business operations and customer engagement. For more information, please visit www.netscoretech.com About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publications, Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

