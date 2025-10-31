New Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Center, Will Help Keep Portland & Vancouver area Businesses on the Road

Oregon's Only Ford Pro Elite Service Center at Gresham Ford

On Friday, October 24th at 10 a.m. Gresham Ford today cut the ribbon on its new Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Center

Ford Pro knows that vehicle downtime means lost revenue. Together with Gresham Ford we’re working to keep vehicles on the road by combining exceptional service with advanced software to improve uptime” — Marty Field, Director, Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Centers

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ford Pro™ Elite Commercial Service Centers feature dedicated large service bays, rapid turnaround time and mobile service , providing local businesses with enhanced service optionsGresham Ford’s new facility will service Ford™ and non-Ford makes and models including Class 1-7 commercial vehicles and electric vehicles with 24 new service baysFord Pro offers vehicles, charging, software, financing and service solutions to help improve productivity, increase uptime and potentially lower cost of ownership for businesses of all sizesOn Friday, October 24th at 10 a.m. Gresham Ford today cut the ribbon on its new Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Center, a commercial vehicle facility that will provide businesses in the Portland Vancouver area and surrounding communities with specialized maintenance solutions designed to reduce vehicle downtime associated with service needs, keeping trucks and vans on the road and getting the job done. Over 300 customers, local leaders and community members attended the Ribbon Cutting as well as members of Ford Pro Elite, Ford Pro and Ford Commercial Sales and Finance staff from Ford Motor Company and Ford Credit.Gresham Ford is proud that this is the first of this type of facility in the State of Oregon. Elite Commercial Service Centers are part of a new network of dedicated large-bay service hubs at Ford dealers across the country. These service facilities are designed around the needs of commercial customers and will feature state-of-the-art equipment, extended hours, mobile service vans, Elite trained technicians, and electric vehicle certification.An estimated 32 million commercial vehicles are on the road across North America.1 According to studies, nearly half of businesses surveyed are extending the life cycles of their vehicle fleets, while over half of commercial fleets reported two or more unscheduled maintenance events per month with vehicles out of service for about two days on average.3“We’ve heard from Portland to Vancouver area businesses that they needed more options to help keep their vehicles up and running, and we’re responding by meeting their needs,” said Preston Wills, General Manager, Gresham Ford. “Our Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Center will have longer hours, better training and equipment, bigger service bays, mobile service options and will be able to service nearly any vehicle. We’re excited to Cut the Ribbon on this project and begin serving more commercial customers and better serve our current clients.“Ford Pro knows that vehicle downtime means lost revenue. Together with Gresham Ford, we’re working to keep vehicles on the road by combining exceptional service with advanced software to improve uptime and potentially lower costs,” said Marty Field, Director, Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Centers. “Our goal is for a customer’s vehicles to be down for the shortest time possible. And breaking ground on new Elite Commercial Service Centers like this one will help deliver on those goals for commercial customers in the Portland Vancouver area and beyond.”Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Centers offer the following features:At least 24 service bays for Class 1-7 commercial vehiclesA fleet of Mobile Service vans, which can service vehicles at a customer’s businessOpen for extended hours and six days per week, helping commercial customers when the unexpected happens or when warranty or recall service is required.Ford Pro was first to market with vehicle services fully dedicated to commercial and government customers of all sizes and vocations and has more than 730 specialized Commercial Vehicle Centers (CVC) dealers across the U.S. The Elite Commercial Service Center program is an extension of that strong network of commercial vehicle expertise.The first Elite Commercial Service Center opened in January 2023, with more than 65 inaugurated so far and additional centers scheduled to open throughout 2025. Much like Ford Pro Commercial Vehicle Centers, Elite Commercial Service Centers will also offer Mobile Service, expanding the footprint of service to where Ford Pro’s customers work. Ford has the largest Mobile Service fleet of any full-line automaker in the U.S., with over 4,000 launched Mobile Service units globally.4Ford Pro, a global business and brand backed by Ford, delivers an always-on, connected customer experience through a comprehensive solution of vehicles, charging, software, financing and service for all commercial and government customers.

Only Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Center in the State of Oregon

