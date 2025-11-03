Industrial Real Estate Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Industrial Real Estate Market Worth?

The market size of industrial real estate has been expanding robustly over past years. Anticipated to expand from $265.85 billion in 2024 to $279.43 billion in 2025, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% is expected. The historic growth in this market can be tied to various factors including amplified demands for industrial areas, an influx of foreign direct investments, an increase in manufacturing activities, the growth in the e-commerce sector, and the accessibility of affordable land and labor.

The market size of the industrial real estate sector is projected to witness robust expansion in the forthcoming years, ballooning to $342.39 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth anticipated in this forecast period is due to factors such as escalation in infrastructure development, growth in urbanization, rise in trade volumes, heightened consumer expectations, and enhancement in supply chain optimization. Key trends steering this projected period comprise the integration of smart technology, automation and intelligent warehousing, implementation of predictive maintenance, digital twin technology, the use of robotics, and robust data and analytics.

What Are The Factors Driving The Industrial Real Estate Market?

The industrial real estate market is anticipated to expand due to the rise in construction activities. These activities, which include the creation of buildings, infrastructure, and other edifices, are experiencing an upturn influenced by factors such as quick urbanization, infrastructural advancements, and a priority on project precision and efficiency. Industrial real estate contributes to construction by supplying the requisite infrastructure, facilities and logistical backing to refine operations, boost productivity, and simplify the construction journey from start to finish. For example, as stated by the Office for National Statistics, a government department based in the UK, there was a rise of £18,161 million ($19.96 million) in new construction activities in 2022, seen in November 2023. Private sector projects observed a 16.8% climb while public sector undertakings saw a 13.1% increase. Hence, the growth in the industrial real estate market is driven by the surge in construction.

Who Are The Major Players In The Industrial Real Estate Market?

Major players in the Industrial Real Estate include:

• CBRE Group Inc.

• Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

• Cushman & Wakefield

• Prologis Inc.

• Colliers International

• Sealy & Company LLC

• Exeter Property Group

• Duke Realty Corporation

• Hillwood Development Company

• Stag Industrial Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Industrial Real Estate Market?

Key players in the industrial real estate market are investing heavily into real estate projects in an effort to broaden their property portfolios, boost their logistics capabilities, and satisfy the increasing need for contemporary industrial premises. These investments underscore the businesses' strategic emphasis on leveraging the swiftly growing industrial real estate market through sustainable, large-scale ventures. As an illustration, Panattoni Development Company, an industrial real estate firm based out of the US, poured over USD 101.4 million (€100 million) into India in December 2023, marking a significant expansion of its operations in the region. It further unveiled plans to allocate $100 million annually for several years towards the construction of industrial warehouses in prominent markets like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Industrial Real Estate Market Share?

The industrial real estate market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Industrial, Retail, Office, Warehousing

2) By Size: Small, Medium, Large

3) By Application: Manufacturing, Distribution, Logistics, Research And Development, Data Centers, Other Applications

Subsegments

1) By Industrial: Manufacturing Facilities, Distribution Centers, Industrial Parks

2) By Retail: Shopping Malls, Retail Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

3) By Office: Commercial Office Buildings, Co-working Spaces, Business Parks

4) By Warehousing: Cold Storage Facilities, Fulfillment Centers, Bulk Warehouses

What Are The Regional Trends In The Industrial Real Estate Market?

In 2024, North America led the industrial real estate market. The market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, along with North America.

