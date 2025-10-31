DIY Home Décor Market is Expected to Develop at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031

The diy home décor market was valued at $240.64 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $372.06 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The key players profiled in the DIY Home Decor Market include Inter IKEA Group, Forbo International SA, Armstrong World Industries, Inc” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global DIY home décor market garnered $240.64 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $372.06 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17233 Report coverage & details:Report Coverage DetailsForecast Period 2022 - 2031Base Year 2021Market Size in 2021 $240.64 billionMarket Size in 2031 $372.06 billionCAGR 4.7%No. of Pages in Report 339Segments covered Type, Income Group, Price Point, Distribution Channel, and Region.Drivers Increase in consumer interest toward home décorRise in urbanized populationRapid adoption of online sales channelsOpportunities Increase in disposable income of consumersImprovement in lifestyleRise in social media marketingRestraints Rise in cost of raw materialsCovid-19 Scenario:The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global DIY home décor market, owing to the implementation of global lockdown which resulted in the temporary closure of production facilities, especially during the initial period.Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials.However, manufacturers focused more on social media advertisement to reach a large consumer base. Also, a rise in penetration of online sales channels boosted the growth of the market.The research provides detailed segmentation of the global DIY home décor market based on type, income group, price point, and distribution channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on product type, the floor covering products segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global DIY home décor market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the home textile segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes furniture segment.Based on price point, the mass segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global DIY home décor market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the premium segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the e-commerce segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes segments including supermarkets & hypermarkets, and others.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17233 Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominance terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the North America region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.Leading market players of the global DIY home décor market analyzed in the research include Forbo International SA, Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Systems BV, Kimball International, Mannington Mills Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc., OVERSTOCK.COM, INC., Shaw Industries Group, Inc, TARGET CORPORATION, Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Ltd., Duresta Upholstery Ltd., WALMART INC., WAYFAIR INC, Williams-Sonoma, Inc.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the DIY home décor market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐁𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐨𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bamboo-toothbrush-market-A11176 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/virtual-events-industry-market-A06596

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.