New Inspirational Memoir by Larry W. Shearer: 'The Storm Might Be Big, But God is Bigger!'

Author Shares His Powerful Journey of Resilience and Faith Through Poetry Following Hurricane Katrina

RICHMOND, KY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- About The Book:Creative Souls Poetry: The Storm Might Be Big, But God is Bigger! by Larry W. Shearer is an inspirational memoir about a family’s journey through Hurricane Katrina and the personal growth they experienced. The book combines personal reflection with poetry, offering powerful insights into faith, resilience, and the strength that comes from trusting in God during life’s storms. Written with the intention to uplift and inspire, Shearer’s heartfelt words encourage readers to reflect on their own trials and the strength found through faith.Key Highlights:• A story of survival and faith: Chronicles the author’s personal experience during and after Hurricane Katrina, showing how faith in God helped his family through the most difficult moments.• Life lessons through poetry: Each chapter concludes with a poem that reflects the trials and triumphs the family faced.• Inspiration to persevere: A message of hope, demonstrating that no matter the size of the storm, God’s power is always greater.• Rich in personal anecdotes and insights: From the loss of their home to the journey of rebuilding their lives, this book captures the emotional journey with heartfelt storytelling.About the Author:Larry W. Shearer is a retired teacher, counselor, and coach from Kentucky with over thirty years of service in public schools. After retiring, he became a writer, inspired by his experiences helping rebuild lives after Hurricane Katrina. Larry is married to Susan Elaine Burch Shearer, and together, they have three children and six grandchildren. The Storm Might Be Big, But God is Bigger! is his first book, reflecting on his life’s lessons and the profound faith that carried him through the toughest times.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.