Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment on South Africa’s shark crisis

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has taken firm action against a shark longline vessel found to have breached permit conditions — reaffirming government’s commitment to protecting South Africa’s shark populations and restoring integrity in our fisheries.

Following an inspection on 25 June 2025, Fishery Control Officers confirmed that the vessel had failed to comply with permit condition 5.1(h), which requires that all sharks, including skates and St Joseph, be landed with heads and fins naturally attached to allow for proper species monitoring.

The skipper was issued with an administrative fine for the offence. The Department is now finalising further administrative consideration and may take additional measures under section 28 of the Marine Living Resources Act, 1998 (Act No. 18 of 1998), including suspension or revocation of permits.

This enforcement action forms part of DFFE’s broader effort to strengthen ocean governance and restore accountability within the sector. As Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, noted:

“The health of our oceans depends on the rule of law being upheld at sea. When we enforce the law, we protect not only sharks and marine ecosystems, but also the livelihoods of honest fishers and the future of our coastal communities. There can be no sustainable economy without accountability.”

South Africa’s shark populations are vital to the health of our oceans and the resilience of coastal communities. DFFE is strengthening compliance patrols, investing in enforcement capacity, and working with law-enforcement agencies to curb illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Illegal fishing steals from future generations. By enforcing the law at sea, we protect both people and planet.

Members of the public are urged to report any suspected illegal fishing to the Environmental Crimes and Incidents Hotline at 0800 205 005 or their nearest Fisheries Compliance Office.

Enquiries:

Thobile Zulu-Molobi

Cell: 082 513 7154

E-mail: tmolobi@dffe.gov.za

Chelsey Wilken

Cell: 074 470 5996

E-mail: cwilken@dffe.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA