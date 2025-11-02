Basic Education dispels false claims of extension of the Basic Education Employment Initiative

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) notes with concern the circulation of false and misleading information on social media alleging that the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) will be extended into a so-called “Phase 5.” The Department wishes to categorically state that this claim is untrue.

The current cohort of Education and General School Assistants remains contracted until the end of November 2025, in line with the approved project timelines. No decision has been taken to extend or renew the initiative beyond its current phase.

The DBE extends its deep appreciation to all Assistants who have served diligently in schools across the country. Their work has contributed meaningfully to the recovery and improvement of learning outcomes, administrative efficiency, and overall school functionality. The experience and skills gained through the initiative will continue to serve participants well in their future endeavours.

At the same time, the Department strongly condemns the deliberate spread of misinformation designed to cause confusion and raise false expectations among participants and the broader public. Such actions are irresponsible and detract from the integrity and purpose of a programme that has positively impacted both schools and youth employment across South Africa.

The public is urged to verify information directly through the DBE’s official communication channels including the email address beei@dbe.gov.za or the DBE call centre on 0800 202 933 and to treat unverified messages, posts, or voice notes with caution.

