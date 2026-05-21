Aiarty Launches Anniversary Sale with Extra Coupon for AI Video Enhancer, Image Enhancer, and Image Matting Tools

Aiarty launches anniversary promotion with up to 49% off AI video upscaling, image enhancement, and matting tools, plus extra savings with code ANNIVERSARY.

CHENGDU, CHINA, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aiarty has officially launched its Anniversary Sale campaign, offering major discounts across its creative software lineup, including Aiarty Video Enhancer, Aiarty Image Enhancer, and Aiarty Image Matting. The limited-time promotion provides up to 49% OFF lifetime licenses for Windows and macOS users. In addition to standard discounts, users can apply the coupon code “ANNIVERSARY” to receive extra savings of $5 off individual apps or $10 off bundles.

As demand for AI-powered visual editing and enhancement continues to grow, Aiarty’s anniversary sale aims to make advanced video enhancement, image processing, and background removal tools more accessible to creators, photographers, designers, and everyday users.

AI Tools Designed for Modern Visual Enhancement and Editing Workflows

Aiarty’s software suite focuses on video and image quality enhancement and background removal for creative editing. The tools are designed to simplify complex workflows while maintaining natural-looking results for both professional and everyday creative workflows.

Aiarty Video Enhancer for Video Restoration, Upscaling, and Noise Reduction

Aiarty Video Enhancer helps users improve low-quality, blurry, noisy, or compressed videos through AI-powered enhancement models. The software supports video upscaling to higher resolutions such as 4K, frame interpolation for smoother motion, video deblurring, and advanced noise reduction for footage captured in high ISO or low-light environments.

The software is commonly used for restoring old footage, improving smartphone videos, refining social media content, and preparing videos for modern displays and platforms.

Its AI models are optimized to preserve natural textures and maintain a natural visual appearance, while minimizing artifacts commonly introduced by aggressive sharpening or compression.

Aiarty Image Enhancer for Photo Upscaling and Detail Enhancement

Aiarty Image Enhancer focuses on improving image clarity and resolution through AI-driven photo restoration and enhancement technologies. The software can upscale photos to ultra-high resolutions up to 32K while restoring textures, facial details, and fine image structures.

It also includes AI denoising, deblurring, color optimization, and compression artifact removal capabilities, along with adjustable enhancement strength to help avoid overly waxy AI-generated looks. Additional tools such as AI eraser and basic editing further improve composition and remove unwanted elements from images captured on smartphones, old cameras, or highly compressed online sources.

The tool is widely used for photo restoration, print preparation, digital archiving, social media content improvement, and AI-assisted photography workflows.

Aiarty Image Matting for Background Removal and Precise Cutouts

Aiarty Image Matting is designed for precise background removal and image cutout workflows. Powered by multiple AI matting models, the software can accurately detect complex edges such as hair, fur, transparent objects, and semi-transparent materials.

It supports batch processing, alpha matte refinement, edge cleanup, and foreground-background compositing for product photography, graphic design, e-commerce images, and marketing materials. It is intended to reduce the time and manual effort traditionally required for professional-level image masking and background editing.

“AI tools should not be limited to professional users,” said Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software. “This anniversary campaign reflects our ongoing effort to make advanced video enhancement, image processing, and background removal technologies more accessible and affordable for creators and everyday users worldwide.”

Anniversary Promotion Details

The Anniversary Sale is available for a limited time through Aiarty’s official website. During the promotion period, users can purchase discounted lifetime licenses for individual software products and bundled packages.

Aiarty is offering limited-time lifetime discounts across its product suite:

• Aiarty Video Enhancer: 36% off lifetime license for a 3-device (PC or Mac) plan, now $149.

https://www.aiarty.com/ai-video-enhancer/discount-coupon.htm?ttref=w4bd-aiverele-ww2605-enpr

• Aiarty Image Enhancer: 49% off lifetime license, now $79.

https://www.aiarty.com/ai-image-enhancer/discount-coupon.htm?ttref=w4bd-aia-ww2605-enpr

• Aiarty Image Matting: 43% off lifetime license, now $65.

https://www.aiarty.com/ai-image-matting/discount-coupon.htm?ttref=w4bd-aim-ww2605-enpr

• 2-in-1 Media Enhancer Bundle (Video + Image Enhancer): 49% off lifetime bundle pricing, now $199.

• 2-in-1 Image Tool Bundle (Image Enhancer + Image Matting): available at 52% off lifetime pricing, now $129.

• 3-in-1 Mega Bundle: 48% off lifetime license with access to Aiarty’s full software suite.

In addition to these discounts, customers can use the code “ANNIVERSARY” at checkout to receive extra savings of $5 off individual applications or $10 off bundled packages.

About Aiarty

Aiarty is the AI-focused innovation brand from Digiarty Software, dedicated to developing cutting-edge multimedia solutions. With a talented team of passionate engineers dedicated to pushing boundaries, Aiarty develops cutting-edge AI tools meticulously crafted to elevate digital experiences worldwide.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 20 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.aiarty.com/



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