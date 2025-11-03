Mineral Cosmetics Market to Reach USD $4.92 Billion by 2029 at 8.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Mineral Cosmetics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Mineral Cosmetics Market In 2025?

The market size of mineral cosmetics has witnessed substantial growth over recent years. From $3.26 billion in 2024, it is expected to grow to $3.5 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The historical growth can be ascribed to the heightened awareness for health among both the genders, the growing emphasis on mineral cosmetic items, a rise in usage of natural elements, the impacts of celebrity supports and makeup tendencies, and increased interest in cruelty-free and vegan beauty goods.

Expectations are high for robust expansion in the mineral cosmetics market over the coming years, with an anticipated rise to $4.92 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This predicted growth can be linked to several factors such as an increased focus on physical appearance by both men and women, a rising call for versatile beauty items, a global increase in disposable income, shifts in consumer preferences, and a higher demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly products. Future trends are likely to feature technological advances in the mining and processing of minerals, an increase in mineral makeup products that incorporate skincare benefits, an adherence to clean beauty standards in mineral cosmetics, sustainable and innovative packaging designs, and collaborations between influencers and beauty brands.

Download a free sample of the mineral cosmetics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7256&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Mineral Cosmetics Market?

The growth of the mineral cosmetics market is predicted to be driven by a rising preference for organic and natural beauty products. These kinds of products are made from plant-derived ingredients that are cultivated without the use of pesticides or fertilizers, bereft of genetically modified substances, and devoid of petrochemicals. Organic and natural beauty products are increasingly in demand due to their advantages such as being safer for the skin, nutrient-dense, highly effective, and eco-friendly. For example, as stated by the British Beauty Council, a UK-based organization in their Soil Association's Organic Beauty and Wellbeing Market Report 2023 in March 2023, sales in this domain were reported to be £147.6m in 2022, highlighting the strength of certified brands in the realm of beauty. Consequently, the escalating affinity towards organic and natural beauty products is fueling the demand in the mineral cosmetics market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Mineral Cosmetics Industry?

Major players in the Mineral Cosmetics include:

• Glo Skin Beauty

• L'Oréal SA

• Mineralissima Cosmetics BV

• Revlon Inc.

• Shiseido Company Limited

• Clariant AG

• ECKART GmbH

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• BASF SE

• Neelikon Food Dyes & Chemicals Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Mineral Cosmetics Industry?

The mineral cosmetics market is witnessing a significant trend where product innovation is becoming increasingly popular. Top competitors in this market are bolstering their position by introducing revolutionary products. Naturals, for example, launched 'Pearl', a brand new organic beauty, skin, and hair care line in October 2024. This launch comprised 18 completely natural, chemical-free organic products under the Pearl brand, aimed at beauty, skin, and hair care.

What Segments Are Covered In The Mineral Cosmetics Market Report?

The mineral cosmeticsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Mineral Type: Iron Oxides, Zinc Oxide, Mica Powders, Titanium Dioxide, Organic Oils, Other Minerals Type

2) By Product: Face Products, Lip Products, Eye Products, Other Product Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

Subsegments:

1) By Iron Oxides: Red Iron Oxide, Yellow Iron Oxide, Black Iron Oxide

2) By Zinc Oxide: Micronized Zinc Oxide, Non-Nano Zinc Oxide

3) By Mica Powders: Natural Mica, Synthetic Mica

4) By Titanium Dioxide: Rutile Titanium Dioxide, Anatase Titanium Dioxide

5) By Organic Oils: Jojoba Oil, Coconut Oil, Argan Oil, Avocado Oil

6) By Other Minerals Type: Kaolin Clay, Talc, Bismuth Oxychloride, Sericite

View the full mineral cosmetics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mineral-cosmetics-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Mineral Cosmetics Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the mineral cosmetics market and Asia-Pacific is predicted to see the most growth in the forecast period. This market study covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Mineral Cosmetics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Environmental Testing Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/environmental-testing-equipment-global-market-report

Environmentally Friendly Packaging Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/environmentally-friendly-packaging-global-market-report

Environmental Technology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/environmental-technology-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.