Heritance Aarah, Maldives Renews Strategic Partnership with Bologna Football Club 1909 Heritance Aarah - The Maldives' Premier Premium All-Inclusive Resort

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heritance Aarah, the Maldives’ premier premium all-inclusive resort, is proud to announce the renewal of its partnership with Bologna Football Club 1909 for a consecutive year. Bologna FC, one of Italy’s most celebrated Serie A teams and a current European League contender, continues its collaboration with the resort to build on the success of last year’s initiative.

As the first resort in the Maldives to support a Serie A team, Heritance Aarah strengthens its unique position at the intersection of luxury travel and world-class sport. This renewed partnership underscores the resort’s vision of uniting sporting excellence with barefoot exclusivity, creating distinctive experiences for fans, travelers, and the global football community.

Throughout the year, the collaboration will highlight the shared values of passion, performance, and prestige, bridging the exhilarating world of football with the serene, all-encompassing hospitality of the Maldives.

Heritance Aarah, Maldives remains committed to redefining the premium all-inclusive concept, and through this partnership, it continues to celebrate the synergies between sporting triumphs and exclusive island living.

Susith Jayawickrama, Managing Director of Aitken Spence Hotels & Resorts, commented:

“This renewed partnership with Bologna FC 1909 represents our continued dedication to building meaningful connections between Heritance Hotels and Resorts and international communities that share our values of passion, teamwork and excellence. Together with Sporting Vacanze and Bigtours, we look forward to bringing the spirit of Heritance Aarah to an even wider Italian audience and celebrating the synergy between world-class hospitality and world-class sport.”

Christoph Winterling, Chief Revenues Officer of Bologna FC 1909, concluded:

“Heritance Aarah is an exceptional resort where sport, well-being and fine dining come together harmoniously. We are proud to renew our collaboration with them, Sporting Vacanze and Bigtours to continue creating unique experiences for our fans and partners.”

About Heritance Aarah Maldives

Discover exceptional villas and suites with personalized butler services, all day dine-around with an extravagant array of world-class restaurants and bars, and a wide range of water sports activities at Heritance Aarah, Maldives. This barefoot paradise is located in the picturesque Raa Atoll and is the first property in the Maldives to be LEED Gold certified.

About Bologna Football Club

Founded on October 3rd, 1909, Bologna FC is one of Italy’s most decorated clubs, with seven league titles, three Italian Cups, and one Alta Italia Cup. It was the first Italian team to triumph in Europe, winning the Central European Cup in the 1930s. Since 2014, the Club has been led by Canadian entrepreneur Joey Saputo, who has initiated a growth journey based on innovation, excellence, and a strong sense of belonging.

Bologna maintains a deep connection with its territory, home to leading companies across strategic sectors. Fans are at the heart of the Club’s vision, engaged with transparency and initiatives designed to deliver authentic experiences. The goal is to grow both on and off the pitch, creating value for the community and for partners.

A Premium All-Inclusive Experience at Heritance Aarah in the Maldives

