Tesla Outsourcing Services LLC Surpasses 110 Million Square Feet in Digital Project Delivery

Tesla Outsourcing Services LLC - A Testament of BIM-CAD Grandeur A 17-Year Legacy of Trust and Growth Expertise Across All Disciplines - MEP, Architecture, Structure The Impact of Digital Certainty - 110 Million Sq Ft Dilvered

The 17-year portfolio, built on Architectural, Structural, & MEP expertise, showcases a proven model for de-risking complex, high-stakes construction projects.

A project's success is no longer defined on-site; it's forged in the data. 110 million sq ft is our testament to 17 years of digital certainty.” — Ketan Poojara, CEO, Tesla Outsourcing Services LLC

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tesla Outsourcing Services LLC, a USA-registered company based in Albany, New York, has surpassed 110 million square feet of digitally processed and coordinated project delivery since its inception in 2007. This metric is more than a number; it represents a vast digital library of 17 years' worth of solved problems, coordinated systems, and de-risked investments for the global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry.This milestone, powered by the firm's expansive India-based drafting hub, solidifies its position as a market leader in leveraging Building Information Modeling (BIM) to deliver tangible, predictable outcomes. In an industry grappling with labor shortages, supply chain volatility, and razor-thin margins, the company's 110-million-square-foot track record stands as a testament to the power of digital precision.𝐁𝐞𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜: 𝐀 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐜𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐬To quantify 110 million square feet is to visualize a small city, but to understand its true value is to see it as a library of challenges overcome. It represents millions of potential on-site clashes that were identified and resolved digitally, saving developers and contractors incalculable sums in rework, delays, and wasted materials."Anyone can model a simple building. It’s in the complexity where partners are truly tested," explains Prex Poojara, V.P. of Tesla Outsourcing Services LLC. "That 110 million square feet is not 110 million square feet of empty floor plans. It is 110 million square feet of hyper-congested MEP rooms, complex building-service retrofits, and intricate fabrication-level detail. This number is our legacy of problem-solving, proving that no matter the challenge, we have almost certainly seen it and solved it before."This vast portfolio is built on a foundation of comprehensive expertise, spanning all major disciplines: Architectural, Structural, and MEP, and all digital service verticals, from initial 3D modeling and rendering to construction documentation , multi-trade clash detection, and advanced Scan to BIM.⭐ 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲: Explore our end-to-end process for delivering flawless Revit Construction Documentation for a large-scale commercial building. Read the full story here: https://www.teslaoutsourcingservices.com/case-study/revit-construction-documentation-for-commercial-building.php 𝐀 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐮𝐛The firm’s growth is directly tied to its mastery of the entire digital construction lifecycle, providing a single, federated source of truth that unites all project stakeholders.✅ Architectural & Structural Integrity: The firm's expertise begins with foundational Architectural and Structural BIM services. This includes creating high-fidelity 3D models that serve as the project's digital bedrock, developing precise construction drawings for flawless execution, and producing high-impact renderings for design validation and stakeholder approvals. This core modeling practice ensures the architectural vision is perfectly translated into a constructible, data-rich asset.⭐ 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲: Dive deep into our 3D BIM Modeling process for a complex commercial project. See the model here: https://www.teslaoutsourcingservices.com/case-study/bim-modeling-for-commercial-building.php ✅ Advanced Scan to BIM & Retrofit Expertise: As the US market accelerates its focus on adaptive reuse and complex retrofits, The firm has become the trusted partner for "de-risking the unknown." The firm’s technicians meticulously translate raw point cloud data from laser scanners into millimeter-accurate, intelligent BIM models of as-built conditions . This advanced Scan to BIM capability provides the reliable, real-world foundation for all subsequent design, coordination, and construction, especially in challenging renovation projects.⭐ 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: Explore the best practices for ensuring high-quality scan data: the foundation of all successful Scan to BIM projects. Read the framework here: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/framework-scan-data-quality-best-practices-oyilf/ ✅ Unmatched MEP Coordination Prowess: While the firm’s expertise is comprehensive, its dominance in complex MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing) services remains a key differentiator. Tesla Outsourcing Services LLC’s specialists treat MEP systems as the digital heart of a building. The team excels in coordinating sophisticated 3D models for HVAC, electrical, and plumbing systems, identifying thousands of conflicts invisible in 2D. This rigorous clash detection and coordination process is the foundation for producing fabrication-ready MEP shop drawings: the definitive, error-free instructions for manufacturers and on-site installers.⭐ 𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩: Understand why MEP BIM is the 'unseen nervous system' of modern construction. Read the full article here: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/mep-bim-unseen-nervous-system-modern-construction-6fk5f/ 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥: 𝐀 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧Supporting this vast output is a highly evolved global delivery system. Tesla Outsourcing Services LLC has engineered a model that delivers both rapid execution and uncompromising quality, executed by the 200+ specialists in the India drafting hub."Our clients operate under immense pressure. They demand speed, but they cannot sacrifice quality. Our entire system is built to deliver both," states Bhagwati Pathak, COO. "We achieve this by replacing a reactive workflow with a proactive one."This 'Proactive Planning Model' is a key differentiator. The team strategically accounts for time zone differences by completing tasks a day in advance. This approach creates an intentional buffer, allowing ample time for rigorous internal quality assurance and a full review and revision cycle from the client. This methodology ensures smooth coordination, prevents delays, and keeps projects perfectly aligned with the most demanding schedules.This structured process provides a baseline of consistent, high-speed delivery. However, the firm’s work ethic also accounts for the non-negotiable deadlines of critical projects. The model is built for scalability and flexibility, with dedicated teams prepared to work overtime to ensure clients' most urgent milestones are met without fail. This combination of proactive planning and team-wide commitment is how Tesla Outsourcing Services LLC consistently overcomes even the tightest deadlines.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐥𝐚 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐋𝐂 – 𝐀 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐈𝐌 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐮𝐫Aa USA-Registered Company in New York, Albany, and a state-of-the-art drafting hub in India, Tesla Outsourcing Services LLC is a premier provider of digital engineering solutions for the global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) sector. As a testament of BIM grandeur, the company has built a legacy of precision and reliability since 2007. Its team of 200+ dedicated BIM specialists has successfully completed over 5,000 projects for clients across more than 25 countries. The firm is a recognized leader across all BIM verticals, delivering end-to-end solutions in Architectural, Structural, and MEP services—from 3D modeling and coordination to Scan to BIM and construction documentation—adhering to the highest international standards for information management, including ISO 19650.🌐 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐈𝐒𝐎 𝟏𝟗𝟔𝟓𝟎, the essential BIM guidelines that form the basis of our high-quality information management. Read the guidelines here: https://www.teslaoutsourcingservices.com/blog/iso-19650-essential-bim-guidelines/

