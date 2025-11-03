Managed Mobility Services Market Forecasted to Achieve US $118.36 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Managed Mobility Services Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Managed Mobility Services Market In 2025?

The market size for managed mobility services has seen substantial growth in recent years. The market, which will increase from $31.17 billion in 2024 to $39.08 billion in 2025, is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.4%. The notable growth during the historic period is a result of the widespread use of mobile devices at the workplace, the increasing emphasis on worker productivity and mobility, the rise of bring your own device (BYOD) policies, the requirement for cost optimization and effectiveness in device management, and the escalating complexity of mobile technologies and applications.

In the coming years, the managed mobility services market size is set to experience a significant increase. The prediction suggests a rise to $118.36 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.9%. Reasons for growth during the forecast period include a rising demand for mobile application management and mobile device security solutions, an upsurge in the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices, escalating demand in developing economies, and emphasis on remote work and flexible work arrangements. Upcoming trends during this period include the incorporation of artificial intelligence in mobility management, higher adoption of cloud-based solutions for managed mobility services, a greater focus on offering tailored solutions to fit client's unique needs, and a concentration on sustainability and the environmental impact within mobility services.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Managed Mobility Services Market?

The surge in the managed mobility services market is predominantly attributed to the outsourcing of non-essential business functions. Outsourcing is the practice employed by companies to delegate tasks to external entities, tasks which were conventionally executed internally by the company's workforce. Non-mainstream business tasks such as managed mobility services, expanding staff, and others are deemed as secondary ventures, while chief commodities are viewed as pivotal to the company's workings. Enterprises of varied scales utilize outsourcing of these secondary business functions to boost internal efficiency, minimize expenses, and concentrate on critical competencies and more. A recent poll by Magellan Solutions revealed that over 85% of firms in America outsource these non-essential business tasks to Indian businesses. Therefore, a growth in the trend of outsourcing non-essential business tasks is likely to stimulate the managed mobility market in the projected timeframe.

Who Are The Key Players In The Managed Mobility Services Industry?

Major players in the Managed Mobility Services include:

• AT&T Corporation

• Fujitsu Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Wipro Limited

• Orange Business Services SA

• Kyndryl Inc.

• Telefónica SA

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• Vodafone Group plc

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Managed Mobility Services Market In The Globe?

Emerging technology is a primary trend gaining momentum in the managed mobility service industry. Companies providing these services are progressively utilizing innovative and advanced technological resources to enhance service management, increase efficiency, and reduce costs. For example, in May 2024, India's IT company, HCLTech, and the US's technology firm, Cisco, launched a service known as Pervasive Wireless Mobility. This service assures secure and seamless connectivity throughout enterprises. It provides visibility and mobility for operations and experiences in critical mission and industrial settings, such as connectivity for vehicles in factory premises, connectivity for mobile workers in mining regions, remote patient attention, on-the-spot data accessibility at retail outlets, and fleet connectivity at terminals.

What Segments Are Covered In The Managed Mobility Services Market Report?

The managed mobility servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Device Management, Application Management, Security Management, Maintenance And Support

2) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

3) By Organization Size: SMEs, Large Enterprises

4) By End-Use Industry: IT And Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Other End-user Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Device Management: Mobile Device Management (MDM), Mobile Application Management (MAM), Mobile Content Management (MCM)

2) By Application Management: Application Development And Deployment, Application Performance Management, Application Support And Maintenance

3) By Security Management: Mobile Security Solutions, Data Encryption Services, Identity And Access Management

4) By Maintenance And Support: Technical Support Services, System Updates And Patches, Help Desk Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Managed Mobility Services Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the managed mobility services market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the most rapid growth during the projected period. The report provides coverage for several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

