Ambee partners with Databricks to deliver global climate intelligence data via Delta Sharing

Ambee partners with Databricks to deliver global climate intelligence via Delta Sharing, enabling seamless, scalable environmental data integration.

Ambee’s mission has always been to make environmental data accessible, understandable, and actionable” — Jaideep Singh Bachher, Co-Founder and CEO of Ambee

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ambee , a leading provider of climate and environmental intelligence, announced today that its complete suite of datasets is now available on Databricks Marketplace By bringing Ambee’s trusted climate datasets natively into the Databricks environment via Delta Sharing, customers can now unify environmental intelligence with their own operational data to build decision systems that are predictive, resilient, and globally scalable.Databricks Marketplace is an open marketplace for data, analytics and AI that is powered by Delta Sharing. Delta Sharing, an open source approach to sharing, enables seamless, secure data sharing across platforms and clouds without replication with strong security and governance.With Ambee’s data product suite now live in the Databricks Marketplace, organizations have immediate access to enterprise-grade climate and environmental intelligence. Customers are now able to seamlessly combine Ambee’s globally uniform, statistically consistent datasets with their data inside Databricks to improve demand forecasting, model and mitigate risk, and integrate environmental signals into mission-critical analytics. The Ambee data product suite includes weather, air quality, influenza-like illness, wildfire, natural disasters, and pollen data , with each dataset including historical, present conditions, and forecast data. Ambee delivers trusted data, and Databricks provides the data intelligence platform for scale, governance, and operationalization.“Ambee’s mission has always been to make environmental data accessible, understandable, and actionable,” said Jaideep Singh Bachher, Co-Founder and CEO of Ambee. “This partnership makes that vision tangible. With our data suite now available on Databricks Marketplace, organizations can access environmental intelligence data with Delta Sharing, embed it directly into their workflows, and act with speed and confidence.”Ambee’s listings on Databricks Marketplace include detailed documentation, sample data, and enterprise licensing options. Customers can explore, validate, and scale directly within the Databricks environment.About AmbeeAmbee is a global climate technology company delivering real-time, historical, and forecast environmental intelligence. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, with sales offices in Boston and New York, Ambee unifies data from satellites, ground sensors, radar, and climate models into globally consistent, analytics-grade datasets. Ambee’s mission is to make environmental data accessible, understandable, and actionable for enterprises across healthcare, manufacturing, retail, automotive, insurance, and consumer technology.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.