Industrial Emission Control Systems Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Industrial Emission Control Systems Market Through 2025?

The market size for industrial emission control systems has seen robust growth in the past few years. Projected to increase from $21.42 billion in 2024 to $22.78 billion in 2025, the sector will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include strict environmental guidelines, increased awareness about environmental issues, technological progress, escalating industrialization and urbanization, fluctuating energy costs, and initiatives aimed at corporate sustainability.

A robust expansion of the industrial emission control systems market is predicted over the coming years, with the size projected to surge to $29.59 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The projected increment during the forecast period could be credited to the ongoing enforcement of stringent environmental laws worldwide, mounting worries regarding air pollution and its influence on population health and the ecosystem, advancements in emission control technology, the introduction of novel solutions, and the growing adoption of greener energy sources. The forecast period is marked by significant trends such as the increased uptake of multi-pollutant control systems for simultaneous diverse emissions handling, escalating investments in renewable energy and low carbon-technologies to minimize greenhouse gas emissions, growing demand for decentralized and modular emission control solutions offering flexibility and scalability, widening applications of digitalization and data analysis, and enhancing focus on circular economy principles and resource efficacy in emission control technologies.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Industrial Emission Control Systems Market?

The industrial emission control systems market is anticipated to burgeon due to escalating industrialization. The term industrialization denotes the transformation from an economy primarily driven by agriculture and rural activities to one led by manufacturing, industry, and urban development. Various factors such as technological advancements, economic fluctuations, societal changes, and ecological considerations contribute to the surge in industrialization, paving the way for economic growth and progress. A negative aspect of industrialization is the rise in pollution levels that could potentially harm public health and societal well-being. This is where emission control systems come into play, serving to decrease air pollution and shield local communities from harmful pollutants' exposure. These systems help industries meet the ever-tightening environmental rules enforced by governments globally. An example of this trend was seen in July 2023. As per Eurostat, a government statistical agency based in Luxembourg, the industrial production in Europe observed a 0.2% rise. In the European Union, a 0.1% uptick was noted between May and April 2023. As a result, the growth of the industrial emission control systems market is being fueled by increasing industrialization.

Which Players Dominate The Industrial Emission Control Systems Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Industrial Emission Control Systems include:

• BASF SE

• General Electric Company

• Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

• Johnson Matthey PLC

• John Wood Group PLC

• GEA Group AG

• DÜRR AG

• FLSmidth & Co AS

• Fujian Longking Co. Ltd.

• Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Industrial Emission Control Systems Industry?

Key players in the industrial emission control systems market are channeling their efforts into the creation of innovative solutions, like gas leak detection technology, in order to stand out from their competitors. The term ""gas leak detection technology"" pertains to the systems, devices, and techniques employed to detect and pinpoint leaks of hazardous gases such as methane, natural gas, propane, carbon monoxide, and hydrogen sulfide, in various scenarios, including within industrial structures. For example, Honeywell International Inc., an American technology corporation, announced the release of their Emissions Management Solution (EMS) in March 2023. This advanced system streamlines the tracking, measuring, reporting, and reducing of methane emissions in industrial surroundings. It deploys state-of-the-art wireless gas leak detection technology, automated data gathering systems, and software to swiftly identify methane leaks and manage industrial vents, minimizing loss of production. Additionally, it streamlines the reporting procedure, allowing clients to seamlessly meet their company's sustainability aspirations and comply with emission standards imposed by global governments.

Global Industrial Emission Control Systems Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The industrial emission control systemsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Equipment Type: Electrostatic Precipitator, Scrubbers, Fabric Filters, Cyclone Separators, Thermal Oxidizers, Catalytic Reactors, Other Equipment Types

2) By Technology: Particulate Control Systems, Gas Treatment Systems, VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) Control Systems

3) By Emission Source: Power Generation, Cement, Pulp And Paper, Chemical Industry, Mining and Metal Processing Industry, Manufacturing, Other Emission Sources

Subsegments:

1) By Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP): Dry ESP, Wet ESP

2) By Scrubbers: Wet Scrubbers, Dry Scrubbers, Semi-dry Scrubbers

3) By Fabric Filters: Bag Filters, Cartridge Filters, Pulse Jet Filters

4) By Cyclone Separators: High-Efficiency Cyclone Separators, Low-Efficiency Cyclone Separators

5) By Thermal Oxidizers: Direct-Fired Thermal Oxidizers, Catalytic Thermal Oxidizers, Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers (RTO)

6) By Catalytic Reactors: Non-selective Catalytic Reduction (NSCR), Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

7) By Other Equipment Types: Carbon Adsorption Systems, UV Photolysis Systems, Wet Electrostatic Precipitators (WESP)

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Industrial Emission Control Systems Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the industrial emission control systems market and is predicted to continue experiencing the most accelerated growth during the forecast period. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

