Makeup Tools Market to Expand at a 8.7% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $4.4 Billion

How Much Is The Makeup Tools Market Worth?

A robust growth has been observed in the market size of makeup tools in recent years. Its projected value is set to increase from $2.88 billion in 2024 to $3.15 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. Factors like the influence of social media, prevailing fashion trends, the impact of film, and television, beauty bloggers and influencers, the accessibility of technology, and cultural diversity all contributed to the rise in the historic period.

Anticipating robust expansion in the coming years, the makeup tools market is projected to reach a value of $4.4 billion in 2029 with an 8.7% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR). This anticipated growth within the forecast period can be traced back to factors such as the increasingly popular male makeup markets, prevailing fashion industry trends, the consistent boom in online makeup sales and burgeoning digital beauty platforms, subscription-based models, as well as partnerships between makeup brands and social media influencers. Key trends expected during the forecast period encompass clean beauty products, multi-purpose makeup items, innovative virtual try-on technologies, traditional beauty norms, and diversification of target markets.

What Are The Factors Driving The Makeup Tools Market?

The growth of the makeup tools market is projected to be fueled by the ever-growing beauty and cosmetics industry. This sector, characterized by its diversity and dynamism, involves the creation, promotion, and selling of products aimed towards beautifying and enhancing individual looks. The industry's expansion is primarily driven by the increased consumer interest in self-care and customized grooming. This surge in the beauty and cosmetics field is inspiring the creation of innovative and advanced makeup tools, which are revolutionizing application methods and improving customer experience. As an example, the National Hair and Beauty Federation, a trade industry group based in the UK, noted in June 2023 that the count of hair and beauty enterprises in the UK surged by 2,215 in 2022, tallying a total of 48,425 businesses. The revenue generated by the hair and beauty sector amounted to $5.81 billion (£4.6 billion) in 2021. Consequently, the boom in the beauty and cosmetics arena is steering the makeup tools market's growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The Makeup Tools Market?

Major players in the Makeup Tools include:

• LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH)

• L'Oréal S.A.

• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

• Chanel Inc.

• Shiseido Company Limited

• Avon Products Inc.

• KIKO S.p.A.

• e.l.f. Beauty Inc.

• Etude House

• Artdeco

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Makeup Tools Sector?

Leading companies in the makeup tools industry are centering their attention on the creation of innovative items, such as detachable makeup brushes, in order to gain a competitive advantage. Detachable makeup brushes are those that can be taken apart or have switchable components, making them easier to clean, maintain or customize. For example, F.S. Korea Industries Inc., a makeup tool producer based in South Korea, introduced a new makeup brush, GoBrush, in March 2023. This product has detachable components, allowing customers to configure the three parts - the fibers, ferrule, and handle - to suit their preference. Users can replace the fibers after use and reuse the ferrule and handle, reducing the use of glue, making recycling easier and providing room for customization.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Makeup Tools Market Share?

The makeup toolsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Makeup Brushes, Eyelash Tools, Disposable Makeup Tools, Sponge, Other Products

2) By Cosmetic Type: Organic Cosmetics, Synthetic Cosmetics

3) By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

4) By Application: Personal, Professional

Subsegments:

1) By Makeup Brushes: Face Brushes, Eye Brushes, Lip Brushes, Kabuki Brushes, Fan Brushes, Contour Brushes, Highlight Brushes

2) By Eyelash Tools: Eyelash Curlers, Eyelash Tweezers, False Eyelash Applicators, Eyelash Comb, Eyelash Brushes, Lash Separators

3) By Disposable Makeup Tools: Cotton Pads, Makeup Wipes, Cotton Swabs, Makeup Sponges (Disposable), Disposable Mascara Wands, Disposable Eyeliner Stamps

4) By Sponge: Makeup Sponges, Powder Puff Sponges, Silicone Sponges, Sponge Applicators, Puff Balls

5) By Other Products: Makeup Tool Kits Or Set, Cosmetic Bags, Eyebrow Shapers, Sharpener, Brush Cleaners Or Tool Cleaners, Makeup Shields Or Protectors

What Are The Regional Trends In The Makeup Tools Market?

In 2024, North America led the makeup tools market. The anticipated growth of the market is also highlighted in the report. It encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

