Leasing Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Leasing Market Through 2025?

The scale of the leasing market has significantly expanded in the past few years. Expected to surge from $1905.67 billion in 2024 to $2079.95 billion in 2025, it will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. Factors like robust growth in emerging markets, increased demand from the aerospace and defense sectors, a surge in consumer consciousness, expansion in the used cars market, growth in residential construction operations, and heightened internet usage have all contributed to the historical growth.

It is anticipated that the leasing market will experience robust growth in the coming years, ballooning to $2992.49 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate of 9.5%. This predicted growth within the forecast period can be ascribed to various factors such as global population expansion and urbanization, the rising demand for electric vehicles, the formation of new startups, a thriving healthcare sector, an increase in infrastructure expenditure, and the development of large-scale infrastructure projects. Key trends for the forecast period encompass offering products and services via online platforms and mobile apps, capitalizing on the untapped medical equipment segment, employing IoT technology for efficient fleet supervision, investing in eco-friendly equipment and machinery, offering car subscription services to the millennial population, a focus on providing electric vehicles, providing subscription services, investing in virtual or augmented reality, utilizing predictive analytics, and investing in big data technology.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Leasing Market?

The surging rise of startups as primary customers of leasing service providers is predicted to stimulate the market. Startups are propelled by the need for cost-effectiveness and the acquisition of sophisticated, often expensive, equipment, leading them to opt for renting or leasing. The growing prevalence of startups is also foreseen to have a positive effect on the market. For example, Fortunly, an American news publication, cited that in 2022, the number of startups in the US reached 33.2 million, a surge of 700,000 from the previous year. Consequently, the advent of startups propels the growth of the leasing market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Leasing Market?

Major players in the Leasing include:

• Volkswagen leasing GmbH

• Enterprise Holdings Inc.

• Daimler

• United Rentals Inc.

• 7 - Eleven

• LeasePlan Corporation N.V.

• Ashtead Group

• Deutsche Leasing AG

• Tokyo Century

• Quippo Infrastructure Limited

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Leasing Market In The Future?

Car hire and leasing businesses are increasingly utilizing IoT technologies for fleet maintenance and management. IoT, or the Internet of Things, refers to a network of internet-enabled objects or devices that gather and share data via embedded sensors. For instance, the Switzerland-based non-profit organization, the World Economic Forum, projected in January 2023 that the volume of interconnected IoT devices will surpass 30 billion by 2025. This innovative technology is employed by car leasing businesses to remotely monitor fuel levels when a car is returned, thus removing the need for manual checks by employees. Furthermore, the use of virtual key solutions for locking and unlocking doors negates the necessity for managing a multitude of physical keys. For instance, Hertz, a car rental company, is utilizing IoT technology to introduce keyless car rental services and effectively manage its fleet, resulting in cost reductions.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Leasing Market

The leasingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Automotive Equipment Leasing, Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers, Machinery Leasing, Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets

2) By Mode: Online, Offline

3) By Lease Type: Closed Ended Lease, Option to Buy Lease, Sub-Vented Lease, Other Lease Types

Subsegments:

1) By Automotive Equipment Leasing: Passenger Vehicle Leasing, Commercial Vehicle Leasing, Fleet Leasing Services

2) By Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers: Rental Of Household Items, Rental of Recreational Equipment, General Rental Services For Events

3) By Machinery Leasing: Construction Equipment Leasing, Agricultural Machinery Leasing, Industrial Equipment Leasing

4) By Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets: Intellectual Property Leasing, Software Leasing, Brand Leasing

Global Leasing Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the leasing market was predominantly led by Asia-Pacific, followed by North America. The leasing market report provides coverage for several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

