Tousains Launches Compact Cable Machine CR63: Full-Body Home Gym in a Space-Saving Design

CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tousains , a home fitness equipment supplier, recently announced the launch of its latest product, the Cable Machine CR63, a compact 2-in-1 home gym machine that combines cable resistance and rowing functionality in one space-efficient design. Built for small living spaces yet engineered for full-body performance, the CR63 redefines how people experience strength training at home.“Everyone’s trying to stay fit at home these days,” said the Head of Product Development at Tousains. “But you don't see a lot of compact strength training machines. People often go to the gym because they think home training can’t deliver the same results. With the CR63, we wanted to prove that compact can also mean capable.”Highlight of The Tousains Cable Machine CR63 Foldable and compact design for easy storageThis weight training machine is crafted with a unique foldable design. By adjusting the knob, users can fold it up and move it with the wheel at the bottom.2-in-1 DesignTraditional cable machines only focus on strength training. Tousains CR63 provides both strength training and cardio exercise by integrating the function of the cable machine and rowing machine. Users are allowed to build endurance, improve strength, and burn calories in this single machine.30+ exercises for full-body workoutsSame as regular cable machines, the cable machine CR63 targets every muscle for a total body workout. Besides, the Tousains team provides a detailed guide on how to make the most of this machine.A maximum loaded resistance of 265 lbsTested to support up to 265 lbs of loaded plate as a resistance, the Tousains cable machine is compatible with standard plates and Olympic plates. Users can use home plates to add weights.Who Can Use the Tousains Cable Machine CR63The CR63 is suitable for users of all fitness levels, from beginners seeking easy-to-use and adjustable resistance to home gym enthusiasts looking for versatile full-body workouts.Fitness Beginners: Easy setup and adjustable resistance are suitable for newcomers to learn proper form and build strength safely.Busy Professionals: People with a busy schedule can use this machine at home and save time commuting to the gym.Home Gym Owners: With the many accessories, fitness enthusiasts can target full-body muscle groups.About TousainsTousains is a home fitness supplier that has been in the fitness industry for nearly 20 years. It aims to make fitness more available, especially for those who live in small apartments. From portable gym Hivegym Power Pump, versatile 3 in 1 rowing machine, and cable machine CR63, Tousains provides both cardio and strength training home fitness equipment. For more information, visit https://www.tousains.com/

