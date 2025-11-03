The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Lawful Interception Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

Expected to grow to $15.67 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Lawful Interception Market Through 2025?

The market size for lawful interception has seen substantial expansion in recent periods. The growth is expected to rise from $5.57 billion in 2024 to $6.78 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7%. The acceleration during the historical phase is due to an upsurge in criminal and terrorist activities, implementation of lawful interception in the cyber milieu, surge in government initiatives, advancements in technology, and increased investments.

The market size for lawful interception is predicted to undergo a significant increase in the coming years, expanding to $15.67 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%. The elevation in the forecast period is credited to the growing prevalence of cybercrimes, an increase in data traffic volume, and the advent of next-generation networks. Key trends over the forecast period encompass the escalating number of cybercrimes, a surge in data traffic volume, and the roll-out of next-gen networks.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Lawful Interception Market?

The rise in cybercrimes is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the lawful interception market. Cybercrimes, such as hacking and cyber-attacks via the internet and social media, are escalating which is boosting the growth of lawful interceptions, a crucial instrument used in crime detection. A case in point is the 2023 ASD Cyber Threat Report by the Australian Signals Directorate, an Australian federal agency, which stated that there were roughly 94,000 cybercrime reports logged by ReportCyber in the fiscal year 2022-23. This was a 23% surge from the preceding year and equated to a report being filed almost every six minutes. As a result, the continuous rise in cybercrimes is driving the growth of the lawful interception market.

Which Players Dominate The Lawful Interception Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Lawful Interception include:

• Cisco Systems

• BAE Systems

• Ericsson

• VERINT SYSTEMS INC

• SS8 Networks, Inc.

• FireEye, Inc.

• Vocal Technologies

• Trovicor Networks

• Utimaco GmbH

• AQSACOM Innovating Intelligence

What Are The Future Trends Of The Lawful Interception Market?

Major corporations in the lawful interception industry are working on incorporating sophisticated technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing to boost their surveillance prowess. AI pertains to machines mirroring human intellect to carry out responsibilities such as problem-solving and comprehending languages, while cloud computing pertains to the provision of computing resources over the internet, enabling distant access to storage and applications without the need for local infrastructure. For example, in September 2024, Ericsson, a multinational and telecommunications entity based in Sweden, unveiled the Cradlepoint R980 and S400. The Cradlepoint R980 is a robust 5G router designed for vehicles, facilitating high-performance applications such as AI-driven video identification and instantaneous data analysis for domains like public safety and intelligent cities. The Cradlepoint S400, on the other hand, is a zero-trust IoT device that offers secure connectivity for a wide range of applications including industrial applications and smart building control, and can be adapted to particular deployment requirements.

Global Lawful Interception Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The lawful interceptionmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Device: Mediation Devices, Routers, Intercept Access Point (IAP), Gateways, Switches, Management Servers, Others

2) By Network Technology: Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VOIP), Long Term Evolution (LTE), Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), Worldwide Interoperability For Microwave Access (WIMAX), Digital Subscriber Line (DSL), Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), Integrated Services For Digital Network (ISDN), Others

3) By Communication Content: Voice Communication, Video, Text Messaging, E-Mail, Data Downloads, Facsimile, Digital Pictures, File Transfer

4) By End-User: Lawful Enforcement Agencies, Government

Subsegments:

1) By Mediation Devices: Protocol Mediation Devices, Network Mediation Devices

2) By Routers: Wired Routers, Wireless Routers

3) By Intercept Access Point (IAP): Inline IAP, Out-of-Band IAP

4) By Gateways: Session Border Controllers (SBCs), Application Gateways

5) By Switches: Managed Switches, Unmanaged Switches

6) By Management Servers: Data Management Servers, Reporting And Analytics Servers

7) By Others: Firewalls, Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS)

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Lawful Interception Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for lawful interception, with projections indicating Asia-Pacific as the fastest expanding region in forthcoming years. The report encapsulates information pertinent to diverse regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

