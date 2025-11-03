Comprehensive Report on the Liquid Makeup Market: Opportunities and Challenges

Liquid Makeup Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Liquid Makeup Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Liquid Makeup Market Through 2025?

The market for liquid makeup has experienced robust growth in the past few years. The market value is expected to rise from $8.93 billion in 2024 to $9.46 billion in 2025, which signifies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The previous growth is largely due to the emergence of social media and digital platforms, a heightened consciousness of skincare advantages, a preference for natural and organic products, and the rise of inclusive beauty trends.

Expectations indicate that the liquid makeup market will experience substantial growth in the upcoming years, projecting to reach $11.59 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. Factors contributing to this projected growth in the forecast period include the digital transformation of the shopping experience, influence of Generation Z, commitment to sustainability and environmentally friendly product formulation, and the development of multi-functional products. Key trends to watch in this forecast period encompass vegan and cruelty-free product formulations, technological integration, innovative product developments, and strategic partnerships.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Liquid Makeup Market?

The escalating consciousness around personal hygiene is projected to foster the expansion of the liquid makeup industry. Being clean, preserving hygiene, maintaining nicely shaped nails and hair, preventing body odor, and dressing suitably all play role in personal grooming. The factors that contribute most to these habits include societal pressure, professional standards, and self-esteem. Due to its adaptability, straightforward application process, offering of a variety of finishes and coverages, and ability to highlight one's natural features, liquid makeup is a popular choice for personal grooming. For example, in October 2022, a New York Post conducted survey of 1000 American men and women shed light on how both genders regard their hygiene. It revealed that while 73% of both genders believe hygiene maintenance to be simple, only a single female shared this sentiment out of ten. Hand and body washing was preferred by 90% of respondents, while tooth brushing and deodorant usage got 87% and 84% of nods respectively. Men tended to allot time for nail trimming (69%) and face shaving (74%), whereas women prioritized cleaning their 'intimate parts' (85%) and sticking to their skincare routine (84%). Consequently, these escalating consciousness around personal hygiene is propelling the liquid makeup industry.

Which Players Dominate The Liquid Makeup Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Liquid Makeup include:

• LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

• Unilever PLC

• L'Oréal S.A.

• Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

• Chanel S.A.

• Kao Corporation

• Shiseido Company Limited

• Natura & Co Holding SA

• Coty Inc.

• Ryohin Keikau Corporation

What Are The Future Trends Of The Liquid Makeup Market?

Leading corporations within the liquid makeup market, like G-Suite, are focusing on the creation of novel products to enhance their market profitability. G-Suite's offering is a premium vegan lipstick, characterized by its unique, soft, semi-matte formula that provides full coverage in just one application. For instance, American beauty company Glossier introduced the G-Suite lipstick to their range in April 2023. Crafted with a rich combination of emollient oils, this product ensures smooth, long-lasting use without creasing on lips, offered in nine outstanding shades. This lipstick, which was perfected over a three-year period, is encased in an iconic pink tube and features a gentle, silicon-like texture. It includes a practical window for revealing the shade, along with a user-friendly doe foot applicator. The product has received praise for its comfort, hydrating ability, durability and wide appeal due to its universally flattering shades. In addition, it incorporates skin-beneficial ingredients such as rose wax silica, black raspberry seed oil, the Ashland Orchid Complex, and shea butter.

Global Liquid Makeup Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The liquid makeupmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Foundation, Eye Products, Concealer, Lip Products, Other Products

2) By Gender: Men, Women

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Subsegments:

1) By Foundation: Liquid Foundation, Tinted Moisturizers, BB Or CC Creams

2) By Eye Products: Liquid Eyeliner, Liquid Eyeshadow, Mascara

3) By Concealer: Liquid Concealer, Color Correcting Concealer

4) By Lip Products: Liquid Lipstick, Lip Gloss, Lip Stain

5) By Other Products: Liquid Blush, Setting Spray, Highlighter

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Liquid Makeup Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the liquid makeup market and is expected to continue growing. This market report includes an overview of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

