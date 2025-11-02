Wilderness Place Lodge and The Alaska Adventure Company—Deliver the Ultimate All-Inclusive Alaska Adventure Experience

Alaska Family Fishing Lodge and Adventure Packages Top 10 Alaska Fishing Lodges Best Alaska Family Fishing Lodges

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two of Alaska’s most innovative travel brands—Wilderness Place Lodge ( www.wildernessplacelodge.com ) and The Alaska Adventure Company ( www.alaskaadventurecompany.com )—are proud to announce their unified mission under the same ownership. Together, they redefine what it means to experience the “real Alaska” through world-class fishing lodge packages, multi-activity adventure bundles, and fully all-inclusive wilderness vacations designed for families, couples, and small groups.Guided by a single owner and shared philosophy, these sister companies blend premium lodge comfort with authentic backcountry exploration, offering guests the simplicity of one booking, one vision, and endless adventure possibilities.A Unified Mission: Seamless Alaska Adventures, Start to FinishAt the heart of both brands lies a commitment to connection, authenticity, and service. Wilderness Place Lodge provides a top-rated, all-inclusive fly-in fishing lodge experience on a remote river system near Denali National Park—while The Alaska Adventure Company expands the journey through curated multi-day adventure bundles that include flightseeing, hiking, wildlife viewing, paddling, and guided exploration across Alaska’s most scenic regions.“Owning both brands allows us to create an all-inclusive adventure model that is effortless for travelers,” said the owner of Wilderness Place Lodge and The Alaska Adventure Company. “Guests no longer need to choose between luxury, flexibility, and authenticity—they can have it all in one personalized, fully guided package.”The Wilderness Place Lodge ExperienceFloatplane-Access Lodge: Remote yet comfortable, set on the scenic Lake Creek system—home to all five species of Pacific salmon and trophy-class rainbow trout.All-Inclusive Packages: Every trip includes guided fishing, gear, gourmet meals, lodging, and round-trip floatplane service from Anchorage.Personalized Service: With a maximum of 24 guests, the lodge focuses on intimate experiences, family-friendly adventures, and genuine Alaskan hospitality.Cuisine and Comfort: From fresh-caught salmon dinners to cozy riverside cabins, every detail is designed to balance wilderness and comfort.The Alaska Adventure Company DifferenceThe Alaska Adventure Company—founded by the same visionary who built Wilderness Place Lodge into one of Alaska’s top-rated lodges—takes exploration to the next level. Guests can combine their lodge stay with custom adventure extensions across Alaska, featuring:Denali flightseeing and glacier landingsGuided tundra and alpine hikesWildlife photography toursRemote river or lake paddlingOvernight camping and backcountry add-onsAll transportation, guiding, meals, and accommodations includedThis approach allows travelers to create flexible, multi-location itineraries that match their interests, energy level, and budget—without the complexity of managing multiple bookings.Ideal for Families, Couples & Small GroupsBoth brands share a core belief: adventure should be accessible and inspiring for everyone.Families enjoy safe, fun, and educational adventures for all ages.Couples discover romantic wilderness getaways that blend solitude and service.Small groups benefit from customizable itineraries, private guides, and exclusive wilderness access.“We’re not just selling trips—we’re curating life experiences,” the owner added. “From Denali’s high tundra to the salmon-rich waters of Lake Creek, our guests explore Alaska in a way that’s immersive, effortless, and truly unforgettable.”Sustainability & StewardshipOperating under one owner allows for consistent sustainability practices across both brands. Both Wilderness Place Lodge and The Alaska Adventure Company emphasize:Leave No Trace principlesWildlife and habitat protectionLocal sourcing and community partnershipsSmall-group operations to reduce environmental impactThis shared ethic ensures every guest experience supports the long-term health of Alaska’s pristine ecosystems.Booking the 2026 SeasonPeak summer weeks are already in high demand. Travelers are encouraged to plan early for 2026 to secure preferred lodge dates and bundled adventure itineraries.Explore, compare, and design your ideal adventure:🌲 Wilderness Place Lodge: www.wildernessplacelodge.com 🗻 The Alaska Adventure Company: www.alaskaadventurecompany.com Media ContactPublic Relations DepartmentWilderness Place Lodge & The Alaska Adventure Company📧 info@wildernessplacelodge.com| info@alaskaadventurecompany.com🌐 wildernessplacelodge.com| alaskaadventurecompany.comAbout Wilderness Place LodgeOwned and operated by the same team behind The Alaska Adventure Company, Wilderness Place Lodge is a fly-in, all-inclusive Alaska fishing lodge offering guided salmon and trout fishing, gourmet dining, and exceptional hospitality in a pristine wilderness setting near Denali.About The Alaska Adventure CompanyFounded by the owner of Wilderness Place Lodge, The Alaska Adventure Company offers bundled, all-inclusive adventure itineraries that combine the best of Alaska’s wilderness—fishing, flightseeing, hiking, wildlife viewing, and more—into one streamlined experience. Together, these two sister brands redefine adventure travel in Alaska for 2026 and beyond.

