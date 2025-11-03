Medical Waste Management Market to Reach $24.08 Billion by 2029 with 5.2% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Medical Waste Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Medical Waste Management Market Size And Growth?

The market size for medical waste management has been on a consistent growth trajectory in the past few years. The market, estimated to be worth $18.91 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $19.69 billion in 2025, indicating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. This surge during the historical period can be linked to the growing recognition of efficient waste management and escalating governmental efforts for medical waste disposal.

The sector of medical waste management is anticipated to witness significant expansion in the upcoming years, eventually reaching a market size of $24.08 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 5.2%. The growth expected during this period is linked to the increasing usage of disposable medical products, acceptance of new guidelines by key industry leaders, advent of innovative technologies, and the rising quantity of medical waste. The prediction period will also see some major trends such as the adoption of novel therapeutic approaches, embracing of emergent technologies such as microwaving technology, incorporation of new recycling services, industry mergers and acquisitions, and the uptake of eco-friendly waste treatment measures.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Medical Waste Management Market?

The anticipated surge in the utilization of single-use medical items in healthcare establishments is predicted to propel the medical waste management market forward. To prevent cross-infection among patients and reduce the incidence of hospital-acquired infections, a majority of products employed in healthcare environments are designed for a single-use. There's been a significant rise in the use of disposable products due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Common disposables such as surgical gloves, disposable bed sheets, masks, surgical gowns, syringes, intravenous saline bags, and the like contribute to a substantial portion of hospital waste. Consequently, the increasing application of disposable medical goods is likely to stimulate the expansion of the medical waste management market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Medical Waste Management Market?

Major players in the Medical Waste Management include:

• Stericycle Inc.

• Waste Management Inc.

• Veolia Environmental Services

• Clean Harbors Inc.

• Suez Environmental Services

• Republic Services Inc.

• Sharps Compliance Inc.

• Daniels Health Inc.

• Biomedical Waste Solutions LLC

• Remondis SE & Co KG

How Is The Medical Waste Management Market Segmented?

The medical waste managementmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Non-Hazardous Waste, Bio-Hazardous/Infectious Waste, Bio-Hazardous/Infectious Waste Management

2) By Treatment: Incineration, Autoclaving, Chemical Treatment, Others

3) By Services: Onsite Services, Offsite Services

4) By Waste Generator: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Others

Subsegments:

1) By Non-Hazardous Waste: General Healthcare Waste, Non-Infectious Waste Disposal

2) By Bio-Hazardous/Infectious Waste: Contaminated Sharps Disposal, Pathological Waste Disposal, Infectious Waste, Pharmaceutical Waste Disposal

3) Bio-Hazardous/Infectious Waste Management: Autoclaving, Incineration, Chemical Disinfection, Microwave Treatment, Waste Segregation And Packaging

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Medical Waste Management Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the medical waste management market, with North America coming in as the runner-up. The market report encompasses various regions including, but not limited to, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The future growth status of these regions is also projected in the report.

