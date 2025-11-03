Builders Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market Size Worth $93.54 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by TBRC

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Builders Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Builders Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market Worth?

The market size for builders joinery and carpentry of wood has experienced consistent growth in the past few years. The market is projected to expand from $72.56 billion in 2024 to $76.07 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historical period include escalated export promotion and trade agreements, government backing for vocational education and apprenticeship schemes, tax benefits for eco-friendly practices, enlightenment about the preservation of cultural and architectural inheritance, and an increase in disposable income and homeownership.

Anticipated to see robust growth in the upcoming years, the market for builders joinery and carpentry of wood is projected to expand to $93.54 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This surge during the forecast period is linked to a rise in research and development investment, growing initiatives in green building, a shift towards luxury, maturing economies, and increased renovation and remodeling activities across residential and commercial sectors. The period is also expected to witness trends like production automation, bespoke woodwork development, smart technology infusion, advanced wood finishing method development, and the incorporation of 3D printing into joinery.

What Are The Factors Driving The Builders Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market?

The rise in construction activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the builders joinery and carpentry of wood market. Factors such as climate change, the need for less material consumption, water supply concerns, and population growth have all contributed to the surge in construction. The essential role of builders' joinery and carpentry in construction is to design and implement structural and ornamental wooden components, thereby enhancing both functional and aesthetic attributes of buildings. For example, the US Census Bureau, a US government agency, reported in August 2024 that the value of construction operations in June 2024 was about $2,148.4 billion, a 6.2% rise from the June 2023 estimate of $2,023.0 billion. Consequently, the escalating construction activity fosters the expansion of the builders joinery and carpentry of wood market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Builders Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market?

Major players in the Builders Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood include:

• Georgia-Pacific LLC

• UPM-Kymmene Corporation

• Stora Enso Oyj

• Assa Abloy AB

• Sumitomo Forestry Co. Ltd

• Weyerhaeuser Inc

• Pfleiderer Leutkirch GmbH

• JELD-WEN Holding Inc

• VELUX Group

• Andersen Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Builders Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market?

Leading corporations within the builders joinery and wood carpentry market are prioritizing the creation of groundbreaking products. An example is the portable, battery-operated planers which offer finishing carpenters and remodelers a powerful, lightweight, and compact tool that improves efficiency and precision in their woodworking projects. Portable, battery-run planers are carpentry tools that can conveniently level and smooth wooden surfaces without the necessity for a power socket, thus making them perfect for on-the-go construction and carpentry work. For instance, Milwaukee Tool, an American company specialized in portable electric power tools and accessories, introduced the M12 Brushless 2 Planer as part of their M12 System, in January 2023. This tool is designed to cater to the needs of finish carpenters and remodelers by providing the capacity to scribe and plane both soft and hard wood. The planer features a small-footprint design and a 2-inch wide shoe that can be used for common tasks such as scribing doors. It can eradicate up to 5/64' in a single pass, ensuring a smooth surface finish. Its 21 depth settings provide accurate cuts, making it an efficient tool for a variety of woodworking endeavours.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Builders Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market Share?

The builders joinery and carpentry of wood market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Doors, Windows, Staircases And Railings, Cabinets And Cupboards, Flooring, Other Components

2) By Material Type: Solid Wood, Engineered Wood, Softwood, Hardwood, Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard (MDF), Other Material Types

3) By End-Use Application: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction, Renovation And Remodeling, Others End-Use Applications

Subsegments

1) By Doors: Wooden Doors, Panel Doors, French Doors, Sliding Doors

2) By Windows: Wooden Windows, Casement Windows, Sliding Windows, Bay Windows

3) By Staircases and Railings: Wooden Staircases, Balustrades, Handrails, Spiral Staircases

4) By Cabinets and Cupboards: Kitchen Cabinets, Bedroom Cabinets, Storage Cabinets, Custom Cupboards

5) By Flooring: Wooden Flooring, Engineered Wood Flooring, Parquet Flooring, Laminated Flooring

6) By Other Components: Wooden Beams, Mouldings and Trims, Wooden Paneling

What Are The Regional Trends In The Builders Joinery And Carpentry Of Wood Market?

In 2024, North America led as the biggest region in the builders joinery and carpentry of wood market. Anticipated to grow most rapidly within the forecast period is the Asia-Pacific region. The regions examined in the report on the builders joinery and carpentry of wood market include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

