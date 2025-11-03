ABLSoft Supercharged: Committed to Best-in-Class Secured Lending Solutions

ABLSoft catalyzes growth with investments in product innovation, scalable lending solutions, and white-glove customer service.

ABLSoft, a premier provider of commercial lending solutions for banks and specialty lenders, proudly announces ABLSoft Supercharged, a strategic initiative that accelerates technology-led innovation, broadens supported deal structures, and elevates customer experience for asset-based lending, factoring and other secured lending solutions..

“ABLSoft Supercharged reflects our commitment to best-in-class software that equips lenders with intelligent automation, actionable insights, and a modern, intuitive platform,” said Nancy Lee, Co-founder and CEO at ABLSoft. “We’re investing heavily in our product, our people, and AI technology, with the goal of ensuring every ABL professional has the tools to succeed in our rapidly changing financial landscape.”

Powering the Modern Lender with Advanced Automation

ABLSoft is introducing a suite of high-impact product innovations and enhanced capabilities that further strengthen an already powerful collateral monitoring solution.

• Ultimate Borrowing Base (BBC) Workflow: Advanced borrowing base capabilities with optimized automation processing, borrower-initiated or lender-initiated BBC workflows, and improved usability.

• Intelligent Collateral Insights: Automatically extract debtor and vendor insights to streamline debtor linking and contra-matching, reducing high-volume manual effort and improving productivity by 70%.

• AI-Ready Trend Analytics: Structured, AI-ready data that is meticulously curated to spotlight high-impact trends that help lenders make faster, smarter credit decisions. Utilize AI reporting assistants to spotlight trends and exceptions to support forecasting and predictive modeling.

• Sleek New User Interface: A modernized, responsive design that streamlines BBC workflows and simplifies tasks to deliver an intuitive, easy-to-use experience.

Launch Faster with our Scalable Lending Engine

ABLSoft has launched a scalable lending engine with robust APIs that integrates effortlessly with lenders’ core business applications. The Lending Engine enables clients to create differentiating lending solutions that highlight their core strengths in a quick and cost-effective manner. Lenders can focus their energy on running their businesses while ABLSoft provides the core loan management capabilities. ABLSoft is also expanding an open ecosystem of best-of-breed partners, delivering partner-friendly APIs, and providing even greater scalability across an end-to-end lending network.

“We’re incredibly proud of our scalability and our ability to support enterprise and fintech deployments that have over 25,000 clients and 3.5 million invoices,” said Owen Brunette, ABLSoft CTO.

Elevating Industry Standards in Customer Service Excellence

ABLSoft is elevating its white-glove service with strategic, personalized 1:1 client reviews that deliver exceptional customer experience and capture feedback that guide future investments. Backed by more than 100 years of combined industry expertise, ABLSoft’s U.S.-based support team delivers quick, knowledgeable responses within 24 hours, achieving up to 40% faster resolution times to help clients meet their business targets. The company is also continuously upskilling its associates, pairing deep domain training with modern AI tools.

“ABLSoft Supercharged is not just an initiative—it’s our promise to remain the trusted, forward-looking technology partner for the ABL community,” concludes Lee.

About ABLSoft

ABLSoft is a premier provider of commercial lending solutions helping banks and specialty lenders operate with greater speed, insight, and control. Backed by a team with deep industry expertise, ABLSoft solutions include asset-based lending, factoring, lender finance, equipment, structured finance and other bespoke product types. ABLSoft delivers modern, intelligent technology and exceptional customer service.

