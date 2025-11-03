Music Therapy Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Music Therapy Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, there has been a significant expansion in the market size of music therapy. The projection is that it will escalate from a valuation of $3.16 billion in 2024, appreciating to $3.58 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) recorded at 13.1%. Various factors contributing to the growth during the historical period are the rising acceptance of music therapy in clinical environments, increasing demand for unconventional therapies, the widening of training programs in music therapy, an increase in mental health awareness, and its incorporation into educational curriculums.

The market size for music therapy is projected to witness a substantial surge in the coming years, expanding to a value of $5.91 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The acceleration during the forecast period can be linked to the adoption of novel digital health technologies, the growing incidence of chronic diseases and mental health issues, expanded insurance provisions for alternative treatments, growing fascination with holistic well-being, and the incorporation of music therapy into conventional healthcare routines. Key trends for the forecast period entail incorporating AI and virtual reality in therapy sessions, customized therapy plans, mobile applications and digital platforms for distant sessions, breakthrough innovations in technology, and multi-sensory, immersive experiences.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Music Therapy Market Landscape?

The escalation in mental health problems is foreseen to drive the expansion of the music therapy market. This surge in mental health issues can be linked to elevated stress levels, societal demands, increased cognizance and diagnosis, and the influence of contemporary life and technology. Music therapy serves as a solution to these problems by offering an imaginative avenue for expressing oneself, alleviating stress and anxiety, uplifting moods, and promoting overall emotional well-being through well-organized musical activities. For example, a report released in November 2023, by the National Health Service (NHS), a UK-based healthcare institution revealed that around 1 in every 5 kids and young adults between the ages of 8 to 25, demonstrated probable mental disorders. This included 20.3% of individuals aged between 8 to 16, 23.3% of people aged between 17 to 19, and 21.7% of individuals aged from 20 to 25. Consequently, the growing mental health issues are contributing to the development of the music therapy market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Music Therapy Market?

Major players in the Music Therapy include:

• The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust

• Baton Rouge General Medical Center

• Charlie Health Inc.

• Laura Baker Services Association

• Nordoff-Robbins

• Bay Area Music Therapy

• Beck Center for the Arts

• MusicWorx Inc

• Allied Health 2U

• Coast Music Therapy

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Music Therapy Market?

Leading organizations within the music therapy market are channeling their efforts towards creating inventive solutions such as therapeutic programs with music, enhancing patient interaction, raising emotional wellness, and achieving superior health outcomes in a range of scenarios. Music therapeutic programs are structured methods that utilize music to better the physical, emotional, cognitive, and social well-being in both clinical and non-clinical situations. In August 2024, the National Association of Schools of Music (NASM), a U.S. based consortium of higher education music schools, rolled out the Accredited Music Therapy Program. This novel initiative is planned to equip students for a future career in music therapy, enabling those who graduate to sit for the national board exam and subsequently become certified board-licensed music therapists (MT-BC).

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Music Therapy Market

The music therapymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Receptive, Active

2) By Application: Traumatic, Chronic Pain, Substance Abuse Disorder, Neurodevelopment Disorder

3) By End-User: School, Hospital, Rehabilitation Center, Prison And Jail

Subsegments:

1) By Receptive: Music Listening Sessions, Guided Imagery With Music, Relaxation Techniques With Music

2) By Active: Instrumental Improvisation, Singing And Vocalization, Songwriting And Composition, Movement To Music

Music Therapy Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the markets for music therapy. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

