Multi-Vendor Support Services Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company’s Multi-Vendor Support Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Multi-Vendor Support Services Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, the market size of multi-vendor support services has seen stable growth. It is projected to rise from $64.52 billion in 2024 to $66.59 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. The historic growth trend is due to factors such as the rising complexity in IT environments, cost-saving pressures on organizations, developing technology vendor ecosystems, outdated IT infrastructures, and the demand for flexible and tailored support solutions.

Expectations are high for the multi-vendor support services market, with a projected robust growth in the coming years. A rise to $83.72 billion is foreseen by 2029, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Reasons attributing to this growth within the forecast period include the evolution of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, a heightened demand for cybersecurity support services, swift adoption of trending technologies, an amplified focus on IT resilience and business continuity, and expanding global IT operations. The forecast period trends include the transition towards outcome-oriented support models, the utilisation of AI and automation in support services, a focus on anticipatory and analytical support, a surge in demand for unified support from various vendors, and changing service level agreements (SLAs) within multi-vendor support.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Multi-Vendor Support Services Market?

The proliferation of technology providers will significantly fuel the expansion of the multi-vendor support services market throughout the forecast period. As technology permeates every aspect of the commercial and business landscape, the demand for IT enterprises and skilled professionals increases, necessitating vendor support services for efficient technology deployment. For example, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), a Switzerland-based intergovernmental organization, reported that over 80% of businesses had an internet connection in July 2022, with an average of 95% across these countries. However, the extent to which businesses use the internet to engage with customer and supplier markets varies by country. The number of firms engaging in e-commerce is typically lower, with around 40% of businesses making online purchases from suppliers, and only 25% selling their products through the internet. Therefore, the significant rise and prominence of technology providers are anticipated to propel the growth of the multi-vendor support services market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Multi-Vendor Support Services Market?

Major players in the Multi-Vendor Support Services include:

• AT&T Inc.

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Furukawa Co. Ltd.

• Hitachi Ltd.

• HP Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• NEC Corporation.

• Toshiba Corporation

What Are The Top Trends In The Multi-Vendor Support Services Industry?

The growing preference for multi-vendor support services among telecom operators is an emerging trend in the multi-vendor support services market. Communication service providers (CSPs) are crafting intricate multi-vendor networks to deliver suitable services for 2G/3G/4G, upcoming 5G mobile, data, TV, fixed line, and unified communications (UC). For example, in November 2022, a US-based firm, eplus, unveiled its ePlus Lifecycle Services Support (eLSS), developed to offer consolidated and simplified technical support for Cisco and related technologies. This move positions ePlus as the inaugural North American partner recognized in the Cisco Partner Lifecycle Services Support program. The newly launched service strives to improve the customer experience by providing premier multi-product support, shortening resolution durations, and curbing IT disruptions.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Multi-Vendor Support Services Market

The multi-vendor support servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hardware Support Services, Software Support Services

2) By Application: Sales And Marketing, Financial And Accounting, Supply Chain, IT Operations, Other Applications

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance, Telecom And IT, Media And Entertainment, Travel And Logistics, Other Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware Support Services: On-Site Support Services, Remote Support Services, Repair And Replacement Services, Installation And Configuration Services, Preventive Maintenance Services

2) By Software Support Services: Technical Support Services, Software Updates And Upgrades, Application Maintenance Services, Troubleshooting And Issue Resolution, Customization And Integration Services

Global Multi-Vendor Support Services Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the multi-vendor support services market, with Asia-Pacific predicted to see the swiftest expansion in the upcoming years. The report on the multi-vendor support services market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

