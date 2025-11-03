Molecular Spectroscopy Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Molecular Spectroscopy Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In the recent past, the molecular spectroscopy market has been witnessing solid growth. It is estimated to increase from $6.47 billion in 2024 to $7.03 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The historical growth is due to various factors such as a growing requirement for molecular analysis in the pharmaceutical industry, concentrated efforts towards environmental monitoring, growing academic and research organizations, stringent food safety laws, and a heightened focus on quality control.

The size of the molecular spectroscopy market is projected to grow significantly in the upcoming years, expanding to $9.73 billion in 2029, with an 8.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The anticipated growth in this forecast period is primarily due to the accentuated focus on quality assurance and process optimization across various sectors, the growth of international pharmaceutical and biotechnological sectors, a heightened emphasis on sustainability and green chemistry, and emerging markets propelling the demand for molecular spectroscopy in healthcare diagnostics. There is also an increase in investment in healthcare and life sciences research. Key trends to watch in this duration include the drive towards miniaturization and portability, amalgamation with data analytics and AI, swift screening and real-time analysis, a push for sustainability and green chemistry, and the rise in customization and modular systems.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market?

The swift expansion of the pharmaceutical sector is predicted to spur the advancement of the molecular spectroscopy market. The activities of the pharmaceutical domain include the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of drugs. Swift expansion within the pharmaceutical sector has taken place due to technological progression, an upsurge in research and development investments, growing global healthcare requirements, and the wide occurrence of persistent diseases that necessitate innovative cures. Molecular spectroscopy facilitates the meticulous analysis of medicine compositions, quickens their evolution, and assures quality management. For example, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations revealed that a European pharmaceutical manufacturing firm's drug output was about $374.00 billion in 2022, compared to $356.35 billion in 2021. Therefore, the swift expansion of the pharmaceutical sector will steer the progression of the molecular spectroscopy market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Molecular Spectroscopy Market?

Major players in the Molecular Spectroscopy include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• ABB Ltd.

• Merck KGaA

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Olympus Corporation

• Keyence Corporation

• Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Shimadzu Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Molecular Spectroscopy Industry?

Prominent organizations in the molecular spectroscopy market are prioritizing innovations, such as the creation of Matrix Assisted Laser Desorption Ionization, which offers high specificity and sensitivity for identifying and quantifying M-proteins in serum tests. Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization (MALDI) is a mass spectrometry method that ionizes large biomolecules like proteins and peptides by combining them with a matrix that absorbs laser energy. For example, in August 2023, ThermoFisher Scientific, an American scientific instrumentation firm, introduced the EXENT solution. This solution is intended to improve diagnostic precision and efficiency, providing healthcare professionals with more dependable tools for patient screening and diagnosis. In compliance with IVDR, ThermoFisher strives to fulfil the growing need for precision diagnostics, adhering to stringent regulatory standards, a critical factor for adoption in European markets. This introduction emphasizes ThermoFisher's dedication to progressing diagnostic technologies and enhancing patient care worldwide.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Molecular Spectroscopy Market Growth

The molecular spectroscopymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Consumables, Instruments

2) By Technology: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy, UV-Visible Spectroscopy, Infrared Spectroscopy, Near-Infrared Spectroscopy, Color Measurement Spectroscopy, Raman Spectroscopy, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Pharmaceutical Applications, Food And Beverage Testing, Biotechnology And Biopharmaceutical Applications, Environmental Testing, Academic Research, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Consumables: Reagents, Calibration Standards, Sample Vials, Light Sources

2) By Instruments: UV-Visible Spectrometers, Infrared (IR) Spectrometers, Raman Spectrometers, Near-Infrared (NIR) Spectrometers, Mass Spectrometers, Fluorescence Spectrometers

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Molecular Spectroscopy Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the Molecular Spectroscopy market and it's forecasted that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in the future. The report on the molecular spectroscopy market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

