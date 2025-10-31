WBO Certifies XCards’s StableVault: Revolutionizing Stablecoin Security with AI-Powered Cold Wallet Technology

WBO today announced its formal certification of ​StableVault, the world’s first AI-driven cold wallet for stablecoins, developed by ​XCards Inc.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Blockchain Organization (WBO) today announced its formal certification of ​StableVault, the world’s first AI-driven cold wallet for stablecoins, developed by ​XCards Inc. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to elevating security standards in the $150B+ stablecoin market, combining military-grade hardware with proactive, on-device artificial intelligence to combat fraud and fragmentation.StableVault directly addresses critical industry pain points, including annual losses exceeding $2B from hacks and scams, fragmented stablecoin ecosystems across 10+ blockchains, and the absence of real-time fraud prevention in existing hardware wallets. By integrating offline key storage and AI-powered anomaly detection, StableVault sets a new benchmark for secure digital asset management.1. Unprecedented Security Meets Accessibility​StableVault’s certification by WBO validates its adherence to global blockchain security protocols. The device features:1) EAL5+ Certified Secure Element: Bank-grade offline key storage resistant to remote attacks.​On-Device AI Accelerator: ARM Cortex-M+ NPU analyzes transaction patterns in real-time, blocking suspicious activity before signing.2) Multi-Stablecoin Support: Unifies management for USDT, USDC, DAI, FRAX, and TUSD across Ethereum, TRON, Solana, and other major chains.3) User-Friendly Design: Credit-card-sized portability with e-ink display, fingerprint authentication, and NFC/QR compatibility for seamless payments.2. Strategic Importance of WBO Certification​“WBO’s endorsement of StableVault reflects our mission to foster innovation while ensuring trust in blockchain ecosystems,” said a senior representative of WBO. “This device exemplifies how AI and hardware can converge to protect users—from retail traders to institutional investors—in emerging markets like LATAM, Africa, and APAC, where stablecoin adoption is surging.”3. Market Readiness and Future Roadmap​With stablecoin market capitalization projected to exceed $500B, StableVault’s launch timing is strategic. XCards Inc. has already secured OEM production and a supplier contract with the UN Global Marketplace, positioning the wallet for rapid deployment. The go-to-market strategy includes phased rollouts: initial pre-orders via Kickstarter, partnerships with remittance apps, and eventual B2B licensing to banks and fintechs.4. Leadership and Vision​“StableVault merges bulletproof custody with AI intelligence to dominate the future of digital assets,” said Neve Tang, CEO of XCards Inc. “Our team’s expertise—from Alibaba’s product leadership to WBO’s technical advisory—ensures that we deliver a solution worthy of global trust.”5. Looking Ahead​XCards Inc. projects 60M in revenue by Year 3, driven by hardware sales (199/unit), AI subscriptions ($4.99/month), and B2B licensing. The company’s vision aligns with WBO’s goal of establishing universal security standards for blockchain applications.About World Blockchain Organization​WBO is an international organization with United Nations Special Consultative Status, which is dedicated to advancing blockchain technology through standardization, certification, and collaboration.About XCards Inc.​​XCards Inc. specializes in secure fintech solutions, leveraging patents in AI and embedded systems. Its leadership includes ex-Alibaba product head Neve Tang (CEO) and UNGM expert Helen Huang (CMO).

