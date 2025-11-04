COR Financial Partners Expands Financial Education with 'Smart Growth & Safe Returns' Workshop

Smart Growth and Safe Returns

Free online workshop empowers retirees to protect savings, create lifetime income, and grow with confidence in today’s market.

Every day, we meet people who have worked hard their whole lives but still worry about money. Education is the most powerful tool, and that’s precisely what this workshop is about.” — Angie Lopera

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- COR Financial Partners has released the replay of its flagship Smart Growth & Safe Returns workshop, a live educational event designed to help individuals and families better understand practical, reliable ways to protect their assets and create lasting retirement income.The 40-minute workshop, hosted by Co-Founders Angie Lopera and Mario Fragomeno, explores modern retirement strategies designed to protect principal, generate reliable income for life, and achieve risk-free growth potential. Participants learn how to balance growth and protection through solutions such as indexed annuities, which are products designed to provide stability, compound growth opportunities, and guaranteed lifetime income, regardless of market conditions. The event simplifies complex financial topics, such as the Rule of 72, and demonstrates how retirees can enjoy peace of mind knowing their money is protected and working efficiently for them.“Our goal with Smart Growth & Safe Returns is to simplify what people often find overwhelming,” said Mario Fragomeno, Co-Founder of COR Financial Partners. “We want families to see that financial stability doesn’t require luck or timing. Only clarity, consistency, and the right strategy.”The replay is now available to the public at https://corfinancialpartners.com/financial-planning-workshop-recording/ Viewers can also access COR Financial Partners' free planning guides and schedule complimentary consultations through the firm’s website.About COR Financial PartnersCOR Financial Partners is an independent financial services firm based in San Diego, California, dedicated to helping families and retirees build protection-first financial strategies that create security, growth, and long-term confidence. Through education-based planning, COR Financial Partners provides solutions in annuities, life insurance, and retirement income planning.📍 Learn more: https://corfinancialpartners.com 📘 Free Guides: https://corfinancialpartners.com/free-planning-guides/ 📅 Schedule a Consultation: https://calendly.com/corfp/complementary-consultation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.