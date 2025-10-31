Executive Order Issued Declaring a Hunger Emergency - OEM Coordinates

Governor Tina Kotek has declared a 60-day, statewide hunger emergency in response to the federal government shutdown, which has temporarily halted Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. The declaration authorizes the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) to coordinate and direct other state agencies to take all necessary actions to respond to and mitigate the impacts of this emergency, including coordination with local governments, nonprofit organizations, and private-sector partners.

The State Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) is not activated. OEM is supporting the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Office of Resilience and Emergency Management (OREM)—the lead state agency managing food security operations and assistance programs.

Governor Kotek also announced immediate steps to help Oregon families and strengthen food access across the state to include:

Directing $5 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) carryover funds to Oregon’s food bank network to support food purchasing, distribution, and local operations.

to Oregon’s food bank network to support food purchasing, distribution, and local operations. Calling on Oregonians to take action by donating to or volunteering with local food banks and community food pantries.

by donating to or volunteering with local food banks and community food pantries. Engaging public-private partnerships to expand charitable food donations and in-store campaigns to keep food on tables through the holiday season.

State Coordination and Public Information

ODHS is leading statewide coordination of food assistance programs and will continue providing updates on potential delays to SNAP benefits and available resources. If November SNAP benefits cannot be issued, participants will not receive mailed notices as they may expect—making broad, coordinated communication especially critical. You may find updates through:

**For Emergency Managers and Emergency Response Partners

If partners or local emergency managers have questions or need coordination support related to SNAP benefits or food resource assistance, please direct them to connect with their ODHS-OREM Regional Coordinators (RCs) (en español) for the most current operational information. IMPORTANT NOTE: Any resource needs identified by jurisdictions should be routed through OpsCenter utilizing the normal process.

OEM remains in close coordination with ODHS-OREM and will continue to share and amplify situational updates, talking points, and any relevant public information guidance as the response evolves.

Read the governor’s full news release:

Gov. Kotek Declares Food Emergency, Directs $5 Million to Food Banks, and Calls Oregonians to Action