Government of Saskatchewan Announces $47.5 Million in New Industry Projects to Cut Emissions and Grow Saskatchewan's Economy

The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to announce nine industry-led projects selected under the second intake of the Saskatchewan Technology Fund.

"The Tech Fund is a key part of our made-in-Saskatchewan approach to help keep investment, innovation, and jobs in Saskatchewan, while contributing to emissions reductions," Environment Minister Travis Keisig said. "These projects represent the innovation and leadership of Saskatchewan industries in advancing emissions reductions using cutting-edge technology, and our government is committed to supporting their continued success."

The nine approved projects feature a range of technologies and innovations across key sectors of the economy to mitigate, capture or sequester emissions, including carbon capture, fuel switching, energy efficiency and methane reduction measures. Highlights include:

Cenovus Energy - Spruce Lake Solvent-Aided Process oil and gas initiative applying solvent-aided processes to reduce steam use in thermal operations which enhances bitumen recovery while lowering emissions intensity and water consumption.

Federated Co-Operatives Limited - Carbon Capture at the Ethanol Complex in Belle Plaine to capture and store biogenic CO2e, cutting emissions from Saskatchewan's largest ethanol production facility.

Interpro Pipe and Steel - Carbon Injection Optimization at Regina's steel mill to improve efficiency in steelmaking while lowering fossil fuel carbon input and emissions per tonne of steel.

Nutrien and Mosaic - Nutrien is modernizing ultrafine potash recovery systems to improve efficiency and reduce energy use, while Mosaic is upgrading potash drying operations with high-efficiency burners that significantly cut natural gas consumption and CO2e emissions.

Each project was selected through a competitive application process and reviewed by third-party technical and financial experts based on their potential to reduce greenhouse gas and overall environmental and socio-economic benefits.

"The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) commends the Saskatchewan Technology Fund's award of $50 million to Saskatchewan-based, industry-led projects that are driving new innovation aimed at reducing emissions across the province," CAPP President and CEO Lisa Baiton said. "This investment exemplifies how CAPP member companies can help reinforce Saskatchewan's competitiveness in both domestic and international energy markets by advancing new technologies. Saskatchewan's oil and natural gas industry is more than a source of energy; it is a cornerstone of the provincial economy. A strong oil and natural gas sector attracts innovation and investment, which in turn creates jobs and generates additional revenue for the government and municipalities. CAPP remains committed to working collaboratively with the Government of Saskatchewan to support future opportunities for industry-led clean technologies."

"We thank the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Technology Fund for the critical support toward our Carbon Capture Project at the Co-op Ethanol Complex (CEC)," Federated Co-operatives Limited Vice-President, Health, Safety and Compliance Meghan Gervais said. "This funding was instrumental in fully equipping CEC with advanced clean carbon technology. With this infrastructure in place, CEC will play a key role in our commitment to reducing emissions and producing low-carbon fuels for Saskatchewan and the Co-operative Retailing System."

The Saskatchewan Technology Fund is a made-in-Saskatchewan program that reduces industrial emissions and drives innovation and sustainable economic growth. To date, the fund has supported 22 industry-driven projects, leveraging $629.4 million in private sector investment, eliminating over 6 million tonnes of CO2e emissions and saving 13 million gigajoules of energy. Funding for this intake is drawn from compliance payments made under Saskatchewan's Output-Based Performance Standards Program for the 2021 and 2022 compliance years.

For more information about the Saskatchewan Technology Fund, please visit: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/business/environmental-protection-and-sustainability/a-made-in-saskatchewan-climate-change-strategy/obps-and-saskatchewan-technology-fund.

