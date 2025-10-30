Legislation Introduced to Permit Tailgating at Roughriders Games

CANADA, October 30 - Released on October 30, 2025

Today, Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority Alana Ross introduced The Tailgating Act to enable the creation of a new regulatory framework that will allow tailgating events at Mosaic Stadium for Saskatchewan Roughriders home games.

"Allowing tailgating will build on the sense of community that Riders fans are known for across the nation, and we are excited to work with the Roughriders, City of Regina, and REAL District to make this a reality," Ross said. "Our shared goal, together with Rider fans, is to set the standard for how tailgating can be done safely and responsibly in Saskatchewan."

Amendments made to The Alcohol Control Regulations, 2016 will enable the creation of new regulations to allow tailgating. The regulations will include extensive requirements to ensure that tailgating is done safely and responsibly, including the requirement for a permit and close collaboration with Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) on event planning and oversight. The regulations will be introduced after The Tailgating Act receives Royal Assent in the Spring sitting of the Legislative Assembly, in time for the 2026 season.

"Our fans make Mosaic Stadium one of the most electric environments in Canadian sports," Saskatchewan Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds said. "Introducing tailgating is another way to celebrate that passion and create more unforgettable game day experiences. We are grateful for the support of the Government of Saskatchewan, the City of Regina, and REAL District in helping us bring this long-requested tradition to life for Rider Nation."

In other jurisdictions where it is regulated, tailgating involves fans preparing their own food and enjoying drinks responsibly within a designated area of a parking lot close to a stadium or other venue where a sporting event takes place. For Mosaic Stadium, the permitted area would be an adjacent parking lot. The permitted area would be supervised by staff, vehicle access would be controlled, and clear expectations for conduct would be enforced.

"This is a game-changer for Regina and Rider Nation," City of Regina Mayor Chad Bachynski said. "Tailgating at Mosaic Stadium will bring a whole new energy to game day - one that celebrates our community spirit, our love for football, and our pride in Rider fandom. We are thrilled to work alongside the Province, the Roughriders and REAL District to create a safe, fun and unforgettable pre-game experience that's uniquely Saskatchewan."

Under the new regulatory framework, initial eligibility will be limited to tailgating events at Mosaic Stadium for Saskatchewan Roughrider home games while the Saskatchewan Roughrider Football Club works with the Government of Saskatchewan, the City of Regina, and REAL District to set the standard for how tailgating can be done safely and responsibly. Further eligibility will potentially be considered after the conclusion of the 2026 season.

