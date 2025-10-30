Can Morocco Placate Its Frustrated Youth?

In this episode of Middle East Focus, hosts Alistair Taylor and Matthew Czekaj are joined by MEI Senior Fellow Intissar Fakir to discuss Morocco’s recent “GenZ 212” protest movement, which gripped multiple cities around the country for weeks. What prompted young Moroccans to take to the streets? Fakir breaks down the underlying drivers, protesters’ demands, and the government’s response. The conversation then delves more deeply into Morocco’s rising generation and how it perceives its future prospects. Finally, the discussion explores the possible longer-term political impact of the demonstrations, especially with an eye to next year’s elections.

Recorded on October 29, 2025.