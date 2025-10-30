Open Code Mission Launches DeNIL to Protect Name, Image and Likeness Rights

Open Code Mission Logo Open Code Mission Announces DeNIL. A Breakthrough Framework for Decentralized Name, Image, and Likeness Protection

For actors, voice talent, musicians, and agents: assert NIL rights, curb AI misuse, and protect estates. Join the vetted Private Beta waitlist (limited places).

Today, creators and their reps are asked to police AI misuse with no practical tools, DeNIL gives them detection, enforcement, and documentation that stands up to scrutiny for legal action, if needed” — Graham dePenros

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Open Code Mission today launched DeNIL, a rights-protection service to help performers and creators defend Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) in the AI era.As AI use accelerates across film, TV, music, and games, unions and studios are updating rules for digital replicas and AI-generated material. Industry veterans are increasingly seeking to protect their current and posthumous NIL publicity rights for current income generation and long-term value for their heirs. DeNIL addresses the gap in policing online MIL rights with a clear, transparent service with enforceable controls designed for talent, agents, actors, and writers.“Today, creators and their representatives are asked to police AI misuse with no practical tools. DeNIL gives talent and their reps and agents timely detection, enforcement, and documentation that stands up to scrutiny for legal action, if needed.” said Graham dePenros, Executive Chairman, Open Code Mission. “NIL should generate fair value for living artists—and for heirs—without endless abuse of their output and unauthorized replicas of art, media, and all forms of output for profit for others. DeNIL is built to protect talent, their reputations, and their hard earned royalties.” he added.DeNIL is a rights-protection service for performers and creators—actors, voice actors, musicians, bands—and their representatives to assert and defend Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rights as AI adoption accelerates. For several years now it has been widely acknowledged that digital replicas are a serious problem for the industry and talent. With the stratospheric rise of AI this abuse has exponentially grown but day-to-day detection still falls on talent and reps who do not have the systems or methods to police their rights. DeNIL fills that gap.What it does?- 24/7 watch for NIL misuse e.g., unauthorized digital replicas, deepfake/clone use, voice cloning, image cloning, trademark misuse, copyright breaches- Automatic interim notices are sent to offenders before legal counsel is engaged- Full supports for estates and post-mortem publicity rights- Aligns with emerging transparency practices for synthetic media such as those put forth by the EU AI Act and transparency; and the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) content credentials conceptsPrivate Beta & Waitlist: A vetted Private Beta opens November 30, 2025 with 750 places worldwide, 150 places have been already allocated to tier one agencies and well-known talent. Private Beta is a limited invitation to use the product with priority support and direct input before public rollout.Apply by email to contact@ocmxai.com with your Name and Contact Details in the Subject Line and an outline of your need for NIL support in the body of the email. All applications will be thoroughly vetted.About Open Code Mission:Open Code Mission is an AI control room for your organization. It gives every file, message, and decision a built-in receipt—where it came from, who approved it, and what it’s allowed to do—so teams can use AI confidently and safely. Our platform (OS Mission) packages this into a simple dashboard: you set the rules, we track the proof, and you can show exactly why an answer was made. In short: no black boxes, full accountability, and evidence you can share with customers, partners, or auditors. Learn more about Open Code Mission at https://www.ocmxai.com Media contact:Open Code Mission | Press Deskcontact@ocmxai.com

