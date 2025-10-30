The Muslim 500: the World's 500 Most Influential Muslims: 2026

Muslim 500 cover 2026 West Bank Pogroms

The Muslim 500: the World's 500 Most Influential Muslims is the annual publication looking at the movers and shakers of the Muslim world.

AMMAN, JORDAN, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Muslim 500 Announces 2026 Edition: Celebrating Global Muslim Influence Amid Historic Challenges

The Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre (RISSC) proudly announces the release of the 2026 edition of The Muslim 500: The World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims — the definitive annual guide recognizing the individuals shaping the global Muslim community across politics, religion, culture, technology, science, and social life.

Now in its 17th year, The Muslim 500 continues to serve as a vital benchmark for understanding how Muslims influence and are influenced by the modern world. Published in Amman, Jordan, the compendium highlights leaders, scholars, creatives, activists, and innovators whose work impacts not only Muslim societies but the global community at large.

What’s Inside the 2026 Edition

Honouring Resilience: Gaza Named “Person of the Year 2026”

For the first time in its history, The Muslim 500 collectively honours the people of Gaza as the Person of the Year, recognizing their resilience, endurance, and moral courage amid devastating humanitarian challenges.

“Our 2026 Person of the Year honours not one leader or figure, but a community — the men, women, and children of Gaza, who have shown the world the power of resilience while undergoing a genocide” said the editorial board of The Muslim 500.

This landmark recognition underscores the publication’s mission: to document not only authority and achievement, but also moral influence in times of crisis.

Also this year, Professor Mustafa Abu Sway writes A Selected Survey of the Muslim World exploring some of the major events which have affected the Muslim world over the past twelve months.

Our Special Feature, West Bank Pogroms, looks at the pogroms that are taking place in the West Bank, as the Israeli occupation steps up its ethnic cleansing across Palestine.

The 2026 volume offers a comprehensive picture of Muslim influence worldwide, featuring:

• Top 50 Ranked Figures: A detailed ranking of the world’s most influential Muslim individuals across diverse sectors.

• The Remaining 450: Organized across 13 categories — from religious scholarship and politics to science, philanthropy, media, and culture.

• Obituaries: Tributes to influential Muslims who passed away since the previous edition, including long-time contributors and spiritual leaders.

The publication is available in both digital and print editions via themuslim500.com.

We are pleased to have ten exclusive articles in our Guest Contributions section:

The Dalā’il Al-Khayrāt: A Landmark in Devotional Literature - Sheikh Muhammad Al-Yaqoubi

Islamophobia: A Global Issue - Dr Abdulaziz Altwaijri

Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Creative Thinking: A Reflection from an Islamic Perspective - Osman Bakar, Phd

Unlocking Potential: A Community Blueprint for Muslim Educational Success - Sir Mufti Hamid Patel

Holistic Education: Reclaiming the Soul of Learning in a Fragmented World - Mustafa Ceric, Ph.d. Grand Mufti Emeritus Of Bosnia

The Rebirth of Islamic Environmentalism: The Emergence of Al Mizan: A Covenant for the Earth - Fazlun Khalid

Shared Human Values from an Islamic Perspective - Professor Sheikh Faid Mohammed Said

Working for The Common Good: A Muslim Obligation in the West - Dr Muhammad Abdul Bari

Renewing Islam in the Modern World - Dr Mamnun Khan

Loving the Prophet 1500 Years After His Birth - Amjad Tarsin

These features provide an analytical backdrop to the list, situating influence within broader ethical and intellectual debates.

Scholarly and Cultural Impact

Since its launch in 2009, The Muslim 500 has become a key reference for journalists, diplomats, academics, and policymakers worldwide. It is cited in major global media outlets and used by universities as a source for contemporary Islamic studies and leadership analysis.

Each edition not only documents Muslim influence but also aims to foster understanding — countering stereotypes and emphasizing the diversity of Muslim contributions in science, the arts, governance, and humanitarian work.

A Tribute to Professor Abdallah Schleifer

The 2026 edition also honours the late Professor Abdallah Schleifer, who served for years as Chief Editor. A veteran journalist and scholar, Schleifer was instrumental in establishing The Muslim 500’s editorial integrity and global reach. His passing marks the end of an era, yet his legacy continues to shape the publication’s direction.

About The Muslim 500

The Muslim 500: The World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims is an annual publication of the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre (RISSC), an independent research entity based in Amman, Jordan.

The Centre’s mission is to highlight positive Muslim contributions to humanity, encourage informed discourse about Islam, and document key developments across the Muslim world.

The Muslim 500 aims to celebrate achievement, spotlight emerging voices, and provide context for the challenges and opportunities facing Muslims globally.

For more information or to download the 2026 edition, visit:

🌐 www.themuslim500.com

