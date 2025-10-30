Watch out for Kids this Halloween!

Halloween is a night filled with costumes, candy, and a whole lot of fun. But it's also important to keep safety in mind to ensure everyone has a hauntingly good time without any real scares. Here are some essential tips for emergency preparedness and safety for kids on Halloween:

Costume Safety

Make sure costumes are flame-resistant and fit well to avoid tripping. Brightly colored costumes or reflective tape can help kids be seen in the dark.

Also, focus on comfort over style. Ensure costumes are comfortable and not too tight. Avoid masks that obstruct vision—opt for non-toxic face paint instead.

Dress warmly if it’s cold outside. Consider layering costumes to keep warm.

Trick-or-Treating Tips

Young children should always trick-or-treat with a trusted adult. Older kids should go in groups and stick to a familiar route. Everyone should stay in neighborhoods that are well-lit and avoid dark, unfamiliar areas. Give the kids flashlights or glow sticks to improve visibility.

Talk to your kids about why it’s important to always use crosswalks and follow traffic signals. Remind kids to look both ways before crossing the street.

Establish a trick-or-treating route and set a curfew. Make sure kids know to check in periodically and never enter a stranger’s house.

Candy Check

Check all candy and treats for signs of tampering before allowing kids to eat them. Discard any unwrapped or suspicious items.

Be mindful of food allergies. Know if any children in your trick-or-treating party have allergies. Inspect ingredients if necessary and trade or discard treats that could cause allergic reactions. If your kids don’t have allergies, make sure they aren’t trading allergens to a kid who does.

Encourage kids to enjoy their treats in moderation. A fun idea is to have the kids keep 5-10 pieces of their favorite candies, then leave the rest out for the Switch Witch overnight. The Switch Witch then takes the remaining candy and leaves a toy in trade.

Home Safety

Ensure your walkway and front yard is clear of obstacles that could cause people to trip and fall. Use battery-operated candles in pumpkins instead of open flames to reduce the risk of fire.

Keep your pets indoors and away from the front door to prevent them from getting spooked or accidentally running outside or biting an unsuspecting trick-or-treater.

Avoid decorations that could pose a hazard, like hanging objects or loose wires that could cause people to trip, or scratch skin.

Emergency Preparedness

Discuss what to do in case of an emergency. Kids should know how to call 911 and what to do if they get separated from the group.

Make sure kids have a phone number to reach you. For younger kids, consider writing it on a piece of paper to carry with them, the bottom of their treat bag/pale or on their arm with grease make-up.

Carry water bottles to stay hydrated while trick-or-treating, especially if costumes are warm or restrictive.

Driving Safety

When out driving on Halloween, be mindful of the extra foot-traffic and that excited children are less aware of their surroundings. Be extra cautious and drive slowly in residential areas. Watch for children who may dart out into the street.

Keep your headlights on, even during daylight, to increase visibility for trick-or-treaters. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has more tips for driving safely on Halloween on their website.

Halloween is a night of magic and mystery, and with a little preparation, it can also be safe and fun for everyone. Following these tips can help ensure your kids have a spooky, safe adventure this Halloween.