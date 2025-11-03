iDefine TV and Publish Advantage Group Partner to Help Entrepreneurs Turn Their Stories Into Authority and Opportunity

A new partnership gives entrepreneurs the tools to transform their stories into authority and opportunity through TV and publishing Dr. Carlton Young iDefine TV Turning Point Episode - Family Values

Authority is the moneymaker. It's the fastest, easiest, cheapest way to generate marketing assets that make eager clients pay attention and pay you.” — C.F. Jackson

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every entrepreneur has a story, but few know how to use it to build authority, attract clients, and create lasting impact. That's the driving force behind a new partnership between iDefine TV and Publishing Advantage Group, uniting two media innovators committed to helping entrepreneurs, authors, and experts transform their personal journeys into powerful credibility assets.This collaboration strengthens iDefine TV's flagship Turning Point Impact Program , a one-of-a-kind initiative that helps entrepreneurs turn their defining moments into a documentary-style feature airing on Roku. The partnership adds another layer to that visibility by giving participants the opportunity to become co-authors in a professionally published book positioned for Amazon bestseller status.C.F. Jackson, Founder and CEO of iDefine TV, created the Turning Point Impact Program to help entrepreneurs stand out through interviews and storytelling that feels authentic and relatable. "One interview can change everything," Jackson said. "I've seen guests go from being virtually unknown to landing radio shows and writing columns, all because they chose to share their story. The Turning Point Impact Program builds on that same power and takes it even further through this partnership."The results Jackson refers to come from iDefine TV's successful iDefine TV Business Spotlight Series, where entrepreneurs have turned on-screen appearances into real-world opportunities. Now, through the Turning Point Impact Program, those same interviewing and storytelling principles are paired with publishing expertise to help participants expand their authority across both media and print For Kelly Cole, Founder of Publishing Advantage Group, the partnership was a natural fit. "iDefine TV gives entrepreneurs, coaches, and authors a way to be seen and heard in ways most dream about," Cole said. "When I saw what they were creating, I knew we could work together to help more people step into their stories and own their authority."Both companies share a mission: to help individuals use their stories not just for inspiration, but as tools for business growth, visibility, and legacy. Together, they aim to release one co-author book each quarter while continuing to feature transformative stories through iDefine TV's Turning Point Series on Roku. About iDefine TViDefine TV is a television network and media platform that empowers entrepreneurs, authors, and experts to share their stories through engaging, documentary-style content. Its flagship programs, including the Turning Point Impact Program and the iDefine TV Business Spotlight Series, help participants be seen, build trust, and attract opportunities through the power of interviews and storytelling. Learn more at www.TurningPointTVSeries.com or follow @iDefineTV on social media.About Publishing Advantage GroupFounded by Kelly Cole, Publishing Advantage Group helps entrepreneurs, professionals, and former athletes share their stories through book publishing. The company specializes in creating bestselling authors and positioning them for long-term credibility, visibility, and legacy. Learn more at www.PublishingAdvantageGroup.com or follow @PublishingAdvantageGroup on social media.

